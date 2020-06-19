VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Gold Corp. (TSX-V:GTT) (the “Company” or “GT Gold”) is pleased to announce that each of the nominee directors listed in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated May 20, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today in Vancouver, B.C. All other matters put forward to shareholders at the Meeting were also approved, including setting the number of directors at eight, the appointment of the Company’s auditors and the approval of the Company's stock option plan.
At the Meeting, 52,221,676 shares were voted, representing 41.48% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below and the results of all matters considered at the Meeting are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Election of Directors
|Name
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|Ashwath Mehra
|36,586,246
|87.78%
|5,093,307
|12.22%
|Paul Harbidge
|41,455,853
|99.46%
|223,700
|0.54%
|James Rutherford
|40,375,546
|96.87%
|1,304,007
|3.13%
|Adrian Reynolds
|41,448,853
|99.45%
|230,700
|0.55%
|Renaud Adams
|37,413,613
|89.76%
|4,265,940
|10.24%
|John Pallot
|37,351,113
|89.61%
|4,328,440
|10.39%
|Charles Tarnocai
|37,650,053
|90.33%
|4,029,500
|9.67%
|Dale Finn
|41,453,853
|99.46%
|225,700
|0.54%
About GT Gold
GT Gold Corp. is focused on exploring for base and precious metals in the geologically fertile terrain of British Columbia’s renowned Golden Triangle. The Company’s flagship asset is the wholly-owned, 46,827 hectare Tatogga property, located near Iskut, BC, upon which it made two significant discoveries in 2017 and 2018 at its Saddle prospect: a precious metal rich vein system at Saddle South and a gold rich copper porphyry system at Saddle North.
For further information, please contact:
|GT Gold Corp.
Paul Harbidge
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (236) 427 5744
Website: www.gtgoldcorp.ca
|GT Gold Corp.
Shawn Campbell
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (236) 427 5744
Cautionary Note
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
GT Gold Corp
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
20170420-GTGold200.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: