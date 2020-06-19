LONGUEUIL, Quebec, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 19, 2020. David Fennell, Réjean Gourde, Elaine Bennett, Vijay Kirpalani and Marian Moroney were re-elected to the board of directors and two new directors, Richard Cohen and Adrian Fleming, were elected. The shareholders also re-appointed Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors for the financial year ending December 31, 2020 and re-approved the Company’s “rolling” stock option plan.

A total of 276,430,985 common shares were represented at the AGM, representing 63.99% of the issued and outstanding the Company’s common shares.

The Company also reports that the board of directors granted a total of 850,000 incentive stock options to the newly elected directors and to a consultant of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. The options will have a term of 5 years and will vest in three tranches over a 24-month period. Each option will allow the holder to purchase one common share in the Company at a price of $0.07. In addition, 60,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) were awarded pursuant to the Company’s performance and restricted share unit plan. The RSUs will vest in two tranches over a period of two years. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold projects in the Guiana Shield, South America. The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘RGD’. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (www.reuniongold.com). For further information please contact:

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION

Réjean Gourde, President & CEO

Paul Fowler, Manager, Corporate Development

Telephone: +1 450.677.2585

Email: info@reuniongold.com