New York, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Mineral Trioxide Aggregate Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Application and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915422/?utm_source=GNW

Restraining factors, such as challenges in endodontics and dental health is likely to damage the growth of the market in the coming years.



Additionally, growing industry of dental tourisms in EU,increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and robust R&D activities for development of innovative productsare likely to increase the growth of the mineral trioxide aggregate marketduring the forecast period.

Mineral trioxide aggregate is an endodontic cement which is mainly composed of tricalcic silicate, tricalcicalluminate, and bismuth oxide.It is of two types gray MTA and white MTA.



It is widely used as a dental root repair material and is used during dental procedures like apexification, repairing root perforations during root canal therapy, and internal root resorption.

In the field of dentistry, MTA can be used in many ways during endodontic treatment procedures of both primary and permanent tooth.MTA materials are biocompatible and have excellent potential in endodontic procedures.



MTA materials provide micro leakage protection and have better sealing capabilities compared to traditional endodontic repair materials. It is bioactive cement that can be used for vital pulp, pulp capping, root repair, root end filling, apexification, and other endodontic indications.

As per the statistics from NHS Digital published in September 2018, the number of hospital admissions for tooth decay among children aged 5-9 years rose from 25,875 during 2015-2016 to 26,111 during 2017-2018.Over 45% of adults in the UK are affected by gum disease which further leads to periodontal diseases.



Even at its most mild level, it can affect the patient’s quality of life.Thus, the growing prevalence of tooth decay and gum diseases in the UK is likely to favor the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Thus, the high prevalence of dental issues is likely to propel the growth of mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA) market.

In the recent years, dentistry has emerged as a popular type of medical tourism.This medical tourism involves outdoor travel to provide medical services at lower cost.



Dental tourism is an important segment of the medical tourism market primarily due to high cost of dental care in the UK.

Spain is home to numerous first-rate dental clinics.Most dental clinics are located in Budapest and attract foreign patients.



These hotspots of dental tourism are followed by Turkey, Croatia, Romania, Poland, and in the EU.The difference of more than 50% in the cost of a treatment makes traveling to another country beneficial.



The increasing number of patients associated with dental procedures in the emerging economies is likely to offer growth opportunities for the manufacturers, healthcare providers, and dental implant equipment suppliers.

Among all European countries, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, and the UK are most affected due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases and deaths associated with it. As per the worldometer as of 28th April 2020, in Spain, Italy, Germany, France, and UK the number of cases are 229,422, 199,414; 158,758; 165,842; 157,149; respectively and number of deaths are also high.64% of surgical procedures were postponed, and more than half have had follow-up appointments rescheduled. There was an early report of one case of COVID-19 infection in Germany with transmission through contact with an asymptomatic patient, this was the case of cross-infection risk, hence advised to create possible social distancing and avoid regular checkup.

In 2019, the white segment accounted for the largest market share in the mineral trioxide aggregate marketin Europe.The growth of the white segments is attributed to better handling characteristics and compatibility compared to Gray MTA.



Moreover, white mineral trioxide aggregate provides greater hardness, and more radiopacity than Portland cement (PC) which is projected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

In 2019, the vital pulp therapy segment estimated the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Vital pulp therapy (VPT) is an alternative to root canal treatment.



It is a restorative dental therapy that aims to treat teeth with compromised dental pulp without the full removal of the healthy pulp tissue.MTA induces pulpal cell proliferation and hard tissue formation, also stimulates immune cells to that are necessary, inducing the regeneration of tissues.



It is also observed that MTA results in less inflammation compared to other materials. Hence, the segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Some of the significant secondary sources for mineral trioxide aggregate market included in the report are the World Health Organization (WHO), National Health Services(NHS), National Dental Associations (NDAs), and Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915422/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001