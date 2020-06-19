New York, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Endodontic Reparative Cement Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type ; Indication ; End User and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915421/?utm_source=GNW

Restraining factors, such as lack of access to dental care, unavailability of insurance cover, and COVID-19 pandemicarelikely to damage the growth of the market in the coming years.



Additionally, adoption of clinical practices of endodontic and advancements in endodontic proceduresare likely to increase the growth of the endodontic reparative cement marketduring the forecast period.

Endodontic reparative cement is extensively used in a range of regenerative endodontic procedures, particularly, in performing repairs, as apical materials in teeth with necrotic pulps, and root canal filling in surgical processes. Additionally, the market has seen demands for these cements for managing periapical health in immature teeth with pulp necrosis and where roots are underdeveloped.

As the root canal procedure is safer and efficient, it is widely performed across EU. For instance, according to the dental statistics UK, 11.4 million dental treatments in total were delivered to children in the UK in 2017 and 39.2 million dental treatments delivered to the adults throughout the 2017-18 period. More than a quarter of young children in the UK currently suffer from tooth decay - usually impacting an average of three to four of their teeth encouraging the rise of dental treatment in the British people. Thus, the growing number of endodontic procedures is boosting the demand for endodontic reparative cement.

The high cost of root canal procedures and limited coverage for dental care creates challenges for endodontic procedures.However, the presence of alternative techniques such as vital pulp therapy (VPT) and basic root canal therapy (BRT) are expected to accelerate the use of endodontic reparative cement for sealing.



The VPT has gained importance due to the long-term cumulative success rate, and it has shown effective results in children.It is indicated for the clinical diagnosis of reversible pulpitis.



The VPT includes some procedures such as indirect pulp capping, direct pulp capping, partial (superficial) pulpotomy, and complete (cervical) pulpotomy.These techniques utilize endodontic reparative cement, such as MTA and calcium hydroxide, as cavity liner pulp capping agents.



The cost-effectiveness of VPT, compared to root canal treatment, has gained much attention and is expected to fuel the demand for endodontic reparative cement.

Among all European countries, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, and the UK are most affected due to the increasing number of COVID-19cases and deaths associated with it. As per the worldmeter as of 28 April 2020, in Spain, Italy, Germany, France and the UK the number of cases are229,422, 199,414; 158,758; 165,842; 157,149; respectively and number of deaths are also high. 64% of surgical procedures were postponed, and more than half have had follow-up appointments rescheduled. There was an early report of one case of COVID-19 infection in Germany with transmission through contact with an asymptomatic patient, this was the case of cross-infection risk, hence advised to create possible social distancing and avoid regular checkup.

In 2019, the bioceramic-based sealers segment accounted for the largest market share in the Europe endodontic reparative cement market.The growth of bioceramic-based sealers segment is due to growing preference in orthopedic treatments, such as joint or tissue replacements, and for coating metal implants to improve biocompatibility.



Therefore, due to large force of acceptance it is likely to grow duringthe forecast period.

Some of the significant secondary sources for endodontic reparative cement market included in the report are the World Health Organization (WHO), Dental Defense Union (DDU),National Health Services (NHS), and others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915421/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001