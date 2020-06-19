LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today that Rivers Casino Des Plaines, the Company’s joint venture with Rush Street Gaming, has partnered with Rush Street Interactive to launch BetRivers.com, Illinois’ first online sportsbook. BetRivers.com launched on June 18, 2020, and is the first online sportsbook to launch in Illinois.



BetRivers.com sites will live stream hundreds of sporting events while allowing players to bet while they watch the action. The Premier League Soccer resumed this week, and the NBA, WNBA and NHL are expected to resume play next month. Bundesliga soccer, UFC, motorsports and professional golf have resumed televised events.

Players are able to sign up for a BetRivers.com account online or via mobile app under a temporary Executive Order made by Governor Pritzker overriding the Illinois Sports Betting statute that requires account registration to occur in person and on site at the associated casino location.

Players can now register online and instantly place bets from anywhere in Illinois via desktop or on Android or Apple mobile devices by simply visiting BetRivers.com.

