However, thehigh cost associated with breast cancer screening restrains the growth of the market.

Growing number of breast cancer is mainly due to unhealthy habits, such as smoking, unhealthy diet or infections.As per the Globocan 2019 report, the total number of breast cancer cases in Germany were 71,888 in 2018, and about19,376 breast cancer deaths were reported.



Breast cancer is the most common cancer type in Germany.Additionally, according to Cancer Research UK Statistics there were 55,176 new cases of breast cancer and 11,399 cancer deaths from2015 to 2017.



Many collaborations are made to spread awareness; for instance, Cancer Research UK and Avon Foundation together launched Avon’s Breast Cancer Promise, a multi-year pledge to educate women about breast cancer.This collaboration promises to reach 100 million women each year with vital information about breast cancer.



Moreover, the statistics mentioned that nearly150 new breast cancer cases are diagnosed every day in females. Breast cancer in males is not so common in the UK—as per the cancer research UK there were about 390 new cases in 2017. Furthermore, in Spain, the growing prevalence of breast cancer is likely to demand for screening technologies. Globocan report stated that in 2018, in Spain, 32,825 new cases of breast cancer were found and 6,421 breast cancer deaths were reported.

The Europe breast cancer screening market is segmented into test type and end user.Based on test type, the market isfurther segmentedinto imaging test, Immunohistochemistrytest, genetic test, and blood marker test.



The imaging test segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGRduring the forecast period.Based on end user, the market is further segmentedinto hospitals, diagnostic centers, cancer institute’s, and research laboratories.



The hospitals segmentheld the largest share of the market in 2019; moreover, it is expected to register fastest growth during 2020-2027.

