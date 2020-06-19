New York, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Blueberry Extract Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Form ; Applications ; Distribution Channel ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915417/?utm_source=GNW



Blueberry extract are derived from small blue berries which grows on the perennial flowering bush Cyanococcus.These extracts are considered a natural health supplement which is prepared from concentrated blueberry juice.



Blueberry extract are known for rich nutritional profile and a rich source of antioxidants, beneficial plant compounds, such as flavonol and anthocyanins, and other vital nutrients.The food and dietary supplement manufacturers are focusing on blueberry extracts products due to the growing awareness regarding their nutritional benefits, leading to an increase in their demand in Europe.



Rising health awareness among the general population is driving the consumption of natural origin products with natural ingredients. To cater to the market demand for blueberry extracts, producers are diversifying the application base of these extracts.



Based on application, the blueberry extract market is categorized into food and beverages, cosmetics and skin care, nutraceuticals, and others.In 2018, the food and beverages segment dominated the Europe blueberry extracts market.



The nutraceuticals segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during forecast period.Based on form, the Europe blueberry extracts market is segmented into liquid, powder, dried (dehydrated), and puree.



Based on distribution channel, the blueberry extracts market is segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. In 2018, the indirect sales segment accounted for the largest share in the Europe blueberry extracts market.



Geographically, the Europe blueberry extracts market is segmented into Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe.Germany accounted for the largest share of the Europe blueberry extracts market.



Turnover in the HRI sector has increased steadily since 2009, reaching more than US$ 100 million in 2018.This is due to the shift in consumer lifestyle, preferring a variation in healthy alternatives along with purchasing capacity to pay the product for a high price.



The increasing demand for blueberry extract in several end-use industries, such as food and beverage, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and skin care has further fueled the growth of several markets, which is surely expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers operating in the blueberry extract market.



Bio-Botanica Inc., Carrubba Inc., FutureCeuticals, Inc., Life Extension, Mazza Innovation, Nutragreen Biotechnology Company, HerboNutra ,Naturalin¸ Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd, Berrico and others are among the major players in the Europe Blueberry extracts market.



Overall size of the Europe blueberry extracts market has been derived in accordance to primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the blueberry extract market.

