However, stringent regulatory frameworks in different countrieshinder the market growth in the region. Additionally, technological advancementsin bioreactors and rising demand for personalized medicinesare likely to boost the growth of the Europe bioreactorsmarketduring the forecast period.

A bioreactor is equipment or system engineered to provide biologically active environment for the production of various medical and pharmaceutical compounds.The vessel is used to carry out a chemical process, which involves organisms or biochemically active substances derived from such organisms.



This process can either be aerobic or anaerobic.Bioreactors are commonly cylindrical in shape, ranging in capacities from liters to cubic meters, and are generally made of stainless steel.



Bioreactors provide a controllable environment, in terms of pH, temperature, nutrient supply, and shear stress. These equipment are used in a variety of applications, such as production of biopharmaceuticals and tissue engineering products.

The pharmaceuticals industry has been growing at an unprecedented pace in the recent years, and with this the biopharmaceuticals market is also expanding.With the aging population and rising healthcare standards,the demand for pharmaceutical products has been escalating in European countries.



The strong demand for drugs and pharmaceuticalshas been driving the growth of the Europe bioreactors market.Moreover, increasing approvals in gene and cell therapies are favoring the growth of the bioreactors market in Europe.



The approved gene therapies are Glybera-used to treat Lipoprotein Lipase Deficiency, and Strimvelis- treating ADA-Severe Combined Immunodeficiency. The factors mentioned above are increasing the demand for the large-scale production of various therapeutic substances, thereby encouraging companies to deploy more bioreactors in their production facilities.

Europe has been massively hit by the recent COVID-19 pandemic that has affected many of its countries on a large scale.Italy, Germany, Spain, the UK, and France, among others, are continually witnessing rise in number of positive cases every day.



The dependency of European country on China for raw materials is hampering the pharmaceutical supply in the region.These factors are majorly anticipated to hamper the growth of the market in Europe.



According to data published in a newsletter in March 2020, Majority of the European pharmaceutical companies have manufacturing facilities located in India, while they procure ~70.0% of the raw ingredients from China. Thus, the lockdown and industrial shutdown in different countries are likely to hamper whole supply chain, which will ultimately hamper the growth of the bioreactors market inEurope.

In 2019, the mammalian cells segment accounted for the largest share of the Europebioreactors market.However, the yeast cells segment is estimated to report the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Yeasts are cost-effective, fast-growing, and can be used for high-density cell cultures in bioreactors. Moreover rapid growth rate, easy genetic manipulation, complete genome sequence knowledge, cost-effective growth medium requirements, and post-translational modifications flexibility make yeasts perfect hosts for recombinant protein expression.

A few of the significant secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the Europebioreactorsmarketreport include the World Health Organization (WHO) andEuropean Medicines Agency (EMA).

