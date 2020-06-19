Toronto, ON, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We were recently made aware of a statement released by Mennonite Church Eastern Canada concerning the results of an investigation it conducted into allegations of misconduct by Wilmer Martin during his time as a pastor of Erb Street Mennonite Church (1978 to 1991). Mennonite Church Eastern Canada determined during its investigation that the evidence against him was sufficiently compelling and credible to terminate his ministerial credential.

Wilmer Martin was the CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada from 1991 to 2000. We are not aware of any allegations or complaints against Mr. Martin while he was employed at Habitat for Humanity Canada. However, as part of our commitment to create an inclusive and healthy environment for all we want to ensure that we, as an organization, have not missed any concerns regarding Mr. Martin’s conduct while he was CEO. To that end, we are encouraging anyone with concerns about their experience with Mr. Martin during his time at Habitat to please reach out to us.

To support this, we have engaged the services of Janice Rubin of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, a well-respected firm that has conducted many investigations into complaints of workplace harassment and other misconduct. They have set up a dedicated email address that individuals can use to share information or concerns relating to Mr. Martin’s time at Habitat for Humanity Canada: HFHreview@rubinthomlinson.com. Information sent to Ms. Rubin will be treated as confidential and anonymous.

Our priority is the health, safety and well-being of all our employees, as well as Habitat families, volunteers and donors. We will be looking at these very serious allegations closely.

