IVI system will be a key portal for telematics services.



The global IVI system (incl. display) market was worth $19.6 billion in 2018, a figure projected to $20.8 billion in 2019 and soar to $29.2 billion in 2026 amid ever higher penetration, functional richness as well as multi-screen and large-screen tendencies.



China’s IVI system market was estimated at RMB42.09 billion with a penetration rate of about 69% in 2019. Due to the policy incentives to Telematics, IVI system acting as the entrance of Telematics will surely see a rising penetration rate and by 2026 expectedly to 95%, and the market size will reach RMB61.2 billion.



The global IVI system market is a full-fledged one featuring fierce competition and low concentration, where the players encompassing parts suppliers such as Bosch, Continental and Delphi and electronic vendors like Harman, Alpine, Pioneer and Clarion.



As latecomers, Chinese manufacturers mainly step into the IVI system from the aftermarket, but they are turning to the OEM market from the aftermarket with the strides in technology. Chinese competitors like Desay SV, Foryou Corporation, Hangsheng Electronics have made rapid strongholds in the OEM market over the recent years. Desay SV, the leader in local Chinese IVI system, enjoyed 2.7% of the global market and 9.6% of the Chinese market in 2019.



Telematics grows an orientation of IVI system. Thanks to favorable policies and robust demand, Telematics assembly rate is on a steady rise in China, reaching 37.6% in Q1 2020 with an upswing of 6.3 percentage points on a like-for-like basis. It is put forward in the Intelligent Vehicle Innovation Development Strategy (Draft) issued by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in 2018 that intelligent connected vehicle (ICV) should occupy 50% of new cars in China by 2020, but the goal will be achieved by the end of 2020.



Global and China automobile industry;

Global and China IVI system industry (status quo, competition pattern, supply, telematics analysis);

23 global and Chinese companies (operation, IVI system business, etc.)

