Synthetic diamonds are badly needed to fill the gap left by natural diamonds which are in short supply due to depletion of such mineral resources. In 2019, China produced 15.4 billion carats of synthetic diamond, showing the CAGR of 5.9% between 2010 and 2019. It is expected that China’s synthetic diamond output will sustain growth and hit 17.0 billion carats in 2026, as fast, efficient, precise and green processing prevails and the products with higher grade and added value are applied in more field.



Synthetic diamonds are applicable to a wide range of sectors but still largely used for materials processing to date, of which 63% are found in stone and building materials processing, roughly 15% in electromechanical industry, around 2% in geological drilling and the remaining in fields like aerospace, military & defense, medical testing and treatment, electronics & electrical appliances, and high-end equipment manufacturing.



The synthetic diamond market is highly concentrated in China, with CR3 reaching 76% or so in 2019. Elaborately, Zhongnan Diamond Co., Ltd. as China’s biggest diamond producer swept 39% of the market, with synthetic diamond capacity of 6.57 billion carats/year; Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co., Ltd. followed with around 20% shares and superhard materials capacity up to 2.52 billion carats/year; the third-ranking Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond Co., Ltd. took a 17% share, producing 2.5 billion carats of synthetic diamonds in 2019.



Highlights of the report:

Synthetic diamond (definition, classification, technology trends, industry chain, etc.);

Synthetic diamond, diamond micro powder and drawing die blank markets (development and trends);

Development of major raw materials (graphite, pyrophyllite, metallic catalyst, etc.) for synthetic diamond;

Synthetic diamond saw blade, diamond grinding wheel, diamond cutting tool, diamond wire and synthetic diamond markets (development and trends);

26 global and Chinese synthetic diamond companies (operation, development strategy, etc.).

