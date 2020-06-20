New York, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "China Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915361/?utm_source=GNW

However, drug development and manufacturing is a cost intensive process, and is, at times, characterized by the need for advanced capabilities and specialized facilities, which are not possible for all developer companies to build in-house. This has compelled many of the smaller companies to outsource a significant part of their manufacturing operations to contract service providers. Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) offer a wide range of services, ranging from process R&D, and clinical / commercial scale manufacturing of APIs, intermediates and FDFs. Some of the benefits of engaging manufacturing service providers include access to larger production capacities, cost savings (for innovator companies) and reductions in time-to-market. In this context, the advantages of outsourcing to emerging global regions, especially in Asia, are well known. A number of western drug developers have already demonstrated the preference to outsource their manufacturing operations to CMOs or CDMOs in China.



Over the past few decades, the pharmaceutical market in China has evolved into the second largest in the world; as per certain industry experts, it is estimated to surpass USD 300 billion by the end of 2020. Similarly, the contract manufacturing market in the region has also grown into a prominent and promising segment of the pharmaceutical industry. The relatively lower manufacturing costs, availability of cheap and skilled labor, and a supportive regulatory landscape, have led to the establishment of various pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in China by both Chinese and non-China based service providers. The number of FDA approved API manufacturing facilities in the region has doubled during the period 2010-2019. In fact, as of October 2019, 13% of FDA approved pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities are situated in China. These service providers are focused on investing in the development of the necessary capabilities and capacity to stay ahead of the competition in this field. In light of the aforementioned facts, China has been one of the top preferences of pharmaceutical companies for API and FDF manufacturing projects, since the past few years.



We believe that, the changing supply chain scenario due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak is likely to have a prominent impact on the global contract manufacturing industry, including China, in the short term. Having said that, the steps being taken by the pharma players and contract manufacturers are likely to help stakeholders absorb this impact. As pharma companies resume full-scale operation after the coronavirus outbreak, the demand for large-scale contract manufacturing is expected to increase significantly.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “China Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market, 2020-2030” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in China. The study also features a detailed analysis, highlighting the capabilities of pharmaceutical CMOs in this region.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

• A review of the current market landscape of companies offering pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services in China, along with information on year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of product (active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), intermediates and finished dosage formulations (FDFs)), type of FDFs, type of primary packaging and number of manufacturing facilities.

• A detailed landscape of the pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in China, including an analysis based on location of these facilities, highlighting key manufacturing hubs.

• A brief discussion of various guidelines laid down by regulatory authorities in China for the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals. It also provides information on various challenges, related to regulatory scrutiny, faced by pharmaceutical manufacturers in China.

• Brief profiles of key players that offer a diverse range of capabilities for the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products in China. Each profile includes an overview of the company, information related to its pharmaceutical manufacturing service portfolio, details related to its manufacturing facilities, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

• A review of the pharmaceutical manufacturing related initiatives of the top 10 big pharma players (shortlisted from the top companies of 2019 by revenues), featuring a [A] analysis by investments made, with detailed information on investments related to R&D centers and manufacturing facilities in established and emerging regions of China, [B] Harvey ball framework, presenting a summary of all initiatives, and [C] a heat map representation highlighting the yearly distribution of the initiatives undertaken by each company.

• A case study of the key recent developments (including partnerships and acquisitions) pertaining to the manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs, during 2014-2020 (till February), based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership and geography.

• A detailed capacity analysis based on the individual reactor capacities of various industry stakeholders, taking into consideration parameters, such as company size (small-sized, mid-sized, large and very large), and location of the manufacturing facility (Eastern China, Southern China and Northern China).

• A discussion on industry affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the evolution of this field. It also includes a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on industry dynamics.

• A case study comparing the key characteristics of large molecule and small molecule drugs, along with details on the various steps involved in their respective manufacturing processes.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on various parameters, such as growth of the overall pharmaceutical drugs market in China, cost of goods sold, and direct manufacturing costs, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2020-2030. In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] key geographical regions (Eastern China, Southern China, Northern China), [B] type of product (API and drug product), [C] type of drug product (solid, liquid / semi-solid, injectables, others), [D] scale of operation (clinical and commercial), [E] company size (small-sized, mid-sized, large / very large. To account for the uncertainties associated with the growth of the pharmaceutical drugs contract manufacturing market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market’s evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were also influenced by discussions conducted with stakeholders in this domain. All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market may evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

• Annual reports

• Investor presentations

• SEC filings

• Industry databases

• News releases from company websites

• Government policy documents

• Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market over the period 2019-2030, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. The summary offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services market in China, in the short-mid and long term.



Chapter 3 is a general introduction to various type of manufacturers engaged in the pharmaceutical domain. It also includes a brief overview on the concept of contract manufacturing and a general discussion on the evolution of contract services in the pharmaceutical industry. The chapter features an exhaustive list of services offered by CMOs. Further, it highlights the current contract manufacturing scenario in China, along with the advantages and disadvantages associated with choosing a China based CMO as a partner.



Chapter 4 is a case study comparing the key characteristics of large and small molecule drugs, along with information on the steps involved in their respective manufacturing processes. In addition, it highlights the information on the key manufacturing challenges associated with small molecules and large molecules.



Chapter 5 provides an overview of the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing landscape of companies that claim to offer small molecule API, intermediate and FDF manufacturing services. It includes analysis based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of product (APIs, intermediates and FDFs), type of FDFs, type of packaging (primary packaging and secondary packaging), and number of China-based manufacturing facilities.



Chapter 6 provides a detailed landscape of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in China. It includes analysis and map representations based on location of these facilities, highlighting key provinces as manufacturing hubs.



Chapter 7 features a brief discussion on the regulatory guidelines related to the pharmaceutical manufacturing in China. It also highlights points related to the various challenges, related to regulatory scrutiny, faced by pharmaceutical manufacturers in China.



Chapter 8 includes detailed profiles of key players that offer a diverse range of capabilities for the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products in China. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its manufacturing-related service portfolio, details related to its manufacturing facilities, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 9 provides a detailed analysis of pharmaceutical manufacturing related initiatives of the top 10 big pharma players (shortlisted from the top companies of 2019 by revenues), featuring a [A] facility investment analysis with detailed information on R&D centers and manufacturing facilities in established and emerging regions of China, [B] Harvey ball framework presenting the summary of manufacturing initiatives undertaken by big pharma players in China, and [C] heat map representation representing the year-wise distribution of the initiatives undertaken by each company.



Chapter 10 represents a case study of the key recent activities of the CMOs from 2017 to February 2020 (including partnerships and acquisitions) pertaining to the manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs. It includes analysis based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership and geographical activity of the partnerships.



Chapter 11 features an estimate of the overall installed reactor capacity of CMOs. The analysis based on the individual reactor capacities of various industry stakeholders, taking into consideration parameters, such as company size (small-sized, mid-sized, large and very large), and location of the manufacturing facility (Eastern China, Southern China and Northern China).



Chapter 12 presents a discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry’s evolution, including a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall industry.



Chapter 13 features an elaborate market forecast analysis highlighting the likely growth of pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in China, till the year 2030. In order to provide details on the future opportunity, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] key geographical regions (Eastern China, Southern China, Northern China), [B] type of product (API and drug product), [C] type of drug product (solid, liquid / semi-solid, injectables, others), [D] scale of operation (clinical and commercial), [E] company size (small-sized, mid-sized, large / very large). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



Chapter 14 highlights the effect of coronavirus outbreak on the global pharmaceutical industry. It includes a brief discussion on the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 upsurge on the supply chain and market opportunity for drug developers and CMOs. In addition, it includes a brief section on strategies and action plans that pharma companies are likely to adopt in order to prepare for supply chain disruptions in future.



Chapter 15 is a summary of the overall report. It includes key takeaways related to research and analysis from the report in an infographic format.



Chapter 16 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 17 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

