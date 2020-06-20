New York, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899866/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Beer market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 472.7 Million Liters to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 459.5 Million Liters worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Beer segment will reach a market size of 1.5 Billion Liters by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Low-Alcohol Beverages market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 9.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately 4.2 Billion Liters in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Low-Alcohol Beverages market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, A. Le Coq (Estonia); Abita Brewing Company; Aftershock Brewing Co.; Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV; Asahi Premium Beverages Pty., Ltd.; Bacardi Ltd.; Bell's Brewery, Inc.; Blake's Hard Cider Co.; Blue Moon Brewing Company; Carlsberg Breweries A/S; CODY's Drinks International GmbH; Constellation Brands, Inc.; Farmageddon Brewery; Hartwall Ltd.; Heineken NV; HP Bulmer Limited; Jack's Hard Cider; LAKEFRONT BREWERY, INC.; New Belgium Brewing Company; New Planet Beer; Red Truck Beer Company; Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.; The Smirnoff; Vitis Industries (Papua New Guinea); ZiegenBock Brewing Company





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Low-Alcohol Beverages Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Low-Alcohol Beverages Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Liters by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Low-Alcohol Beverages Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Million Liters by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Beer (Product) World Market by Region/Country in Million Liters: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Beer (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Million Liters: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Beer (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Wine (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Million Liters: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Wine (Product) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in Million Liters: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Wine (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: RTD (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in Million Liters: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: RTD (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Million Liters: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: RTD (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Cider (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in Million Liters: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Cider (Product) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in Million Liters: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Cider (Product) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Spirits (Product) World Market by Region/Country in Million Liters: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Spirits (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Million Liters: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Spirits (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and Projections in Million Liters by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in the United States by Product: A Historic Review in Million Liters for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Liters by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Canadian Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Review by Product in Million Liters: 2012-2019



Table 24: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Low-Alcohol Beverages: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Liters by Product

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Million Liters by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: Japanese Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Growth Prospects in Million Liters by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Analysis in China in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Low-Alcohol Beverages Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Low-Alcohol Beverages Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Demand Scenario in Million Liters by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in Million Liters by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Liters by Product: 2020-2027



Table 35: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Europe in Million Liters by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in Million Liters for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: French Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Scenario in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Million Liters by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Analysis in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019



Table 42: German Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Growth Prospects in Million Liters by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Low-Alcohol Beverages:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Liters by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in Million Liters by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: United Kingdom Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Liters by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Spanish Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Review by Product in Million Liters: 2012-2019



Table 51: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and Projections in Million Liters by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review in Million Liters for 2012-2019



Table 54: Russian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Liters by Product: 2020-2027



Table 56: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Rest of Europe in

Million Liters by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Liters by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in Million Liters by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in Million Liters for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Scenario in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Liters by Product

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Analysis in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019



Table 66: Australian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Liters by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Indian Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Review by Product in Million Liters: 2012-2019



Table 69: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Liters by Product

for the Period 2018-2027



Table 71: South Korean Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Analysis in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019



Table 72: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Low-Alcohol

Beverages: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million

Liters by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in Million Liters by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Trends by Region/Country in Million Liters: 2020-2027



Table 77: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Latin America in

Million Liters by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Low-Alcohol Beverages Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Growth Prospects in Million Liters by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Low-Alcohol Beverages Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Liters by Product: 2020-2027



Table 83: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Argentina in Million Liters by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in Million Liters for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Scenario in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Million Liters by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Analysis in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019



Table 90: Mexican Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Low-Alcohol Beverages Market

Estimates and Projections in Million Liters by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 92: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Rest of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in Million Liters for 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Latin America Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Low-Alcohol Beverages Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Million Liters by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 95: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Million Liters: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Low-Alcohol Beverages Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Million Liters by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 98: The Middle East Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market by Product in Million Liters: 2012-2019



Table 99: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Market for Low-Alcohol Beverages: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Liters by Product

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in Million Liters by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Iranian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Liters by Product: 2020-2027



Table 104: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Israel in Million Liters by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Growth Prospects in Million Liters by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million

Liters by Product for the Period 2018-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Analysis in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019



Table 111: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Liters by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Analysis in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of Middle East Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and Projections in Million Liters by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Africa by Product: A Historic Review in Million Liters for 2012-2019



Table 117: African Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

