Aktsiaselts BALTIKA (hereinafter Baltika) has announced to the public that Baltika is undergoing reorganization and that the court has stated that a decision on the approval of the plan was to be made by 22 June 2020.

In light of this, Baltika announces that the court has approved Baltika’s reorganization plan on 19 June 2020. The ruling on the approval of the plan is enforced immediately. The creditors may file an appeal against the ruling within 15 days of the receipt of the ruling.

The management of Baltika is thankful to all of the creditors who voted for the plan and to everyone else who have been supporting Baltika in this process.





Flavio Perini

Member of Management Board, CEO