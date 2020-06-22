



22 June 2020

Announcement no. 29/2020

Rasmus Werner Nielsen appointed CEO of Alm. Brand

Rasmus Werner Nielsen is appointed CEO of Alm. Brand after having served as interim CEO since autumn 2019.

The appointment is made following the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority's confirmation, that Rasmus Werner Nielsen meets the requirements for fitness and integrity according to section 64 of the Financial Business Act, the so-called "fit & proper" rules.

As CEO, Rasmus Werner Nielsen will be heading the process of creating an even stronger Alm. Brand and delivering on the group’s ambitious goals for the benefit of customers, employees and shareholders. Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alm. Brand, Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen, said:

“In appointing Rasmus Werner Nielsen as CEO, Alm. Brand will get a routined, strategically strong and resourceful man at the helm. During his time as interim CEO, he has already shown customers, employees and shareholders, that he is capable of implementing the initiatives necessary to ensure that Alm. Brand is optimally prepared for the future. Moreover, over the past few months under his leadership, Alm. Brand has demonstrated the ability to navigate the business through, and adapt quickly to, quite extraordinary circumstances. This has confirmed to the Board of Directors, that he is the perfect candidate for the job.”

Rasmus Werner Nielsen commented on his appointment:

“I am extremely pleased and proud to be given the opportunity to continue working with Alm. Brand’s skilful employees to deliver Denmark’s best customer-oriented solutions within banking, non-life insurance, life insurance and pension. In a difficult setting, every single employee of our organisation has recently contributed to helping our customers in an admirable way, while keeping up momentum in our activities. This provides an excellent platform for building an even stronger Alm. Brand.”

Andreas Ruben Madsen is appointed Group CFO

Furthermore, Andreas Ruben Madsen is appointed Group CFO of Alm. Brand after having served as interim CFO since 31 October 2019. Prior to this Andreas Ruben Madsen was Chief Risk Officer in Alm. Brand.

The appointments take effect from today.

