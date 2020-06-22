Dublin, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the janitorial services industry "Janitorial Services in High Demand as Businesses Reopen"



As more states move toward reopening their economies, there has been increased demand for janitorial services to carry out cleaning of commercial spaces reopening after prolonged closures. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused businesses to rethink their cleaning strategies. Sanitizing surfaces has become more of a priority and businesses are looking to implement rigorous daily cleaning regimens to ensure the continued safety of customers and employees. This has led to demand for new disinfecting technologies. Some janitorial services companies are exploring using technologies such as disinfecting fogs or mists and the use of ozone machines to destroy virus particles.



These methods have the advantage of disinfecting hard to reach spots that may be missed when applying topical cleaners as well as minimizing the risk of exposure to janitorial staff. Some analysts predict that there will be a greater demand for third party certifications from companies like Fitwel or Well Building to provide assurance to customers and employees that the building meets expected cleanliness standards.



