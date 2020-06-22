Transactions during 15 - 19 June
On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 15 - 19 June:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,051,676
|1,730,009,222
|15 June 2020
|8,981
|853.25
|7,663,043
|16 June 2020
|11,832
|875.94
|10,364,143
|17 June 2020
|14,893
|894.41
|13,320,433
|18 June 2020
|15,000
|899.35
|13,490,300
|19 June 2020
|22,286
|900.66
|20,072,180
|Total, 15 – 19 June 2020
|72,992
|64,910,099
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 19 June 2020*
|31,776
|889.28
|28,257,663
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,156,444
|1,823,176,984
|* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 2,314,598 own B shares, corresponding to 1.6% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232
Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216
Christian Wulff Søndergaard +45 3144 7965
