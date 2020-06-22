Dublin, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Learning Systems - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Learning Systems market accounted for $19.84 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $106.30 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are mounting acceptance of digital learning solutions and concept of BYOD.
By product, the hardware segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period. Today's smart phones offer endless possibilities for superior engagement, improvement of student understanding, and addition of learning beyond the classroom. Smartphones also present a simple way for teachers to facilitate and motivate student learning and creativity. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the acceptance of smart learning solutions.
Some of the key players in the Smart Learning Systems Market include Adobe Systems Inc, Blackboard, Inc, Cisco Systems, Desire2learn, Educomp Solutions, Ellucian Company L.P, Intel Corporation, McGraw-Hill, NIIT Limited, Pearson PLC, Promethean, Inc, Saba Software, Samsung Electronics, Scholastic Corporation, Smart Technologies, SumTotal Systems, Tata Interactive System and Three Rivers Systems.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Smart Learning Systems Market, By Platform
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Website
5.3 App
6 Global Smart Learning Systems Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Service
6.2.1 Professional service
6.2.2 Managed service
6.3 Software
6.4 Hardware
6.4.1 Student Response System
6.4.2 Interactive Display
6.4.3 Mobile Devices
6.4.3.1 Tablets
6.4.3.2 Smartphones
7 Global Smart Learning Systems Market, By Content
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Audio
7.3 Text
7.4 Video
8 Global Smart Learning Systems Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 E-Learning
8.3 M-Learning
8.4 U-Learning
9 Global Smart Learning Systems Market, By Learning Mode
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Adaptive
9.3 Simulation-based
9.4 Virtual
10 Global Smart Learning Systems Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Corporate
10.3 Academic
10.4 Education
10.5 Enterprises
10.6 Healthcare
10.7 Banking/Insurance
10.8 Professional Services
11 Global Smart Learning Systems Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
