MINNEAPOLIS, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr Funds is delighted to announce the LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund (LFMAX, LFMCX, LFMIX), has surpassed the milestone of $1 billion in net assets. As our flagship fund, the LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund (“the Fund”) is not only the largest fund in our suite of low correlating solutions, but the fastest growing fund with the highest net flows in its Morningstar Managed Futures category over the past 12-month period ending 5/31/2020.



Since inception in 2011, the Fund has delivered strong risk-adjusted returns and has outperformed both its benchmark and the Morningstar Managed Futures Category, as of 5/31/2020. Based on risk adjusted returns for the same period, the Fund (Class I) has ranked as a Morningstar 5-Star Fund in the Managed Futures Category for the overall and 5-year periods and a 4-star rating for the 3-year time period out of 87, 87 and 72 funds. Significantly, the Fund has attained Top Quartile Ranking for the 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year time periods out of 80, 88 and 104 Managed Futures funds and was also awarded the prestigious 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the best Alternative Managed Futures Fund category for a five-year period ended 12/31/2019 among 23 funds, based on historical risk-adjusted returns.

LoCorr’s experienced sales teams and research department have been pivotal to the Fund’s success. Our sales professionals have delivered the Firm’s message of the importance of portfolio diversification utilizing low-correlating solutions with conviction and passion. Our research team’s ability to select and combine complementary, world-class, institutional money managers has been key to the Fund’s performance success.

“We are very pleased with how well the Macro Strategies Fund has been received in the marketplace,” said Kevin Kinzie, CEO of LoCorr Funds. “We believe one of the keys to the Fund’s success is in the education around the role that low-correlating strategies can have in a portfolio. Recent events impacting global financial markets have been a strong reminder of the importance of diversification and the need for low-correlating solutions such as the LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund to create a smoother ride for clients. We’ve partnered with thousands of financial advisors seeking better ways to manage risk, and broker dealer firms who have given us the strongest research endorsements with placement on recommended lists and in home office models.”

The LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund is a multi-manager investment solution that combines three distinct managers with long-term, proven track records in trend following, systematic macro and short-term trend reversion strategies. The Fund seeks to provide capital appreciation in rising and falling markets and is designed to provide low correlation to stocks and bonds.

About LoCorr Funds

LoCorr Funds is a leading provider of low-correlating investment strategies, founded on the belief that non-traditional investment strategies with low correlation to stocks and bonds can reduce risk and help increase portfolio returns. LoCorr offers investment solutions that not only provide the potential for positive returns in rising or falling markets, but also help to achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr Funds is headquartered in Excelsior, MN. For more information, please visit www.LoCorrFunds.com or call 1.888.628.2887.

Media Contact: Kristen Anderson, Marketing & Communications, 952.767.6908

Performance as of 5/31/20, Macro Strategies Fund Class I, 1.88%; ICE BofAML 3-Month T-Bill Index, 1.67%; Morningstar MF Category, 0.42%. Standardized performance (1-year/5-year/Since Inception) for period ending 3/31/20: Macro Strategies Fund Class I, 8.09%, 2.55%, 1.63%; ICE BofAML 3-Month T-Bill Index, 2.38%, 1.22%, 1.68%; Morningstar MF Category, 2.89%, -1.95%, 0.51%. Performance data quoted represents past performance; past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance of the Fund may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Short-term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the funds future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns. Performance data current to the most recent month end may be obtained by calling 952.513.8195. Gross expense ratio: 1.92%.

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 1.855.LCFUNDS, or visiting www.LoCorrFunds.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Therefore, the Fund is more exposed to an individual investment’s volatility than a diversified fund. The Fund invests in foreign investments and foreign currencies which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. The Fund may make short sales of securities, which involves the risk that losses may exceed the original amount invested. Investing in commodities may subject the Fund to greater risks and volatility as commodity prices may be influenced by a variety of factors including unfavorable weather, environmental factors, and changes in government regulations. The Fund may invest in derivative securities, which derive their performance from the performance of an underlying asset, index, interest rate or currency exchange rate. Derivatives can be volatile and involve various types and degrees of risks, and, depending upon the characteristics of a particular derivative, suddenly can become illiquid. Derivative contracts ordinarily have leverage inherent in their terms which can magnify the Fund’s potential for gains or losses through increased long and short position exposure. The Fund may access derivatives via a swap agreement. A risk of a swap agreement is the risk that the counterparty to the agreement will default on its obligation to pay the Fund. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. Investments in Asset Backed, Mortgage Backed, and Collateralized Mortgage Backed Securities include additional risks that investors should be aware of such as credit risk, prepayment risk, possible illiquidity and default, as well as increased susceptibility to adverse economic developments. The LoCorr Market Trend Fund is new and has limited performance history.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating™ for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating™ metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. In each Morningstar Category, the 10% of funds with the lowest measured risk are described as Low Risk, the next 22.5% Below Average, the middle 35% Average, the next 22.5% Above Average, and the top 10% High. Morningstar Risk is measured for up to three time periods (three, five, and 10 years). These separate measures are then weighted and averaged to produce an overall measure for the fund. Funds with less than three years of performance history are not rated. ©2020 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The Morningstar percentile ranking is based on the fund’s total-return percentile rank relative to all managed products that have the same category for the same time period. The highest (or most favorable) percentile rank is 1%, and the lowest (or least favorable) percentile rank is 100%.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

Correlation measures how much the returns of two investments move together over time. Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.

The LoCorr Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

© 2020 LoCorr Funds