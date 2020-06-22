Taskila wastewater treatment plant in the City of Oulu. The new sludge treatment plant will be located in the lawn area next to the yellow thickeners.

Valmet will supply automation system extension and solids measurements to Oulu Waterworks’ Taskila wastewater treatment plant located in Oulu, Finland. With modern wastewater treatment solutions, the plant can stabilize the sludge and treat it more efficiently and meet the environmental criteria also in the future.

The order was included in Valmet’s orders received of the first quarter 2020. The order will be delivered during the second half of 2020 and the commissioning will be in the first quarter of 2021. The value of the order is not disclosed.

“The collaboration with Valmet has been smooth both in this project and before. The current sludge treatment facility in Taskila has reached the end of its lifecycle after 20 years operation. A new plant with modern sludge treatment solutions will ensure trouble-free and efficient treatment of Oulu's sewage sludge well into the future,” says Jarmo Lahtinen, Operations Manager, Oulu Waterworks.

"Valmet DNA is a reliable automation system for managing wastewater treatment processes. We are pleased that Oulu Waterworks, our long-term partner, has decided to extend and upgrade their existing system," says Jarmo Harjuoja, Manager, Customer Service, Automation, Valmet.

"We are confident that our solid measurements and innovative technology will increase reliability and sustainability when optimizing the wastewater treatment process," tells Juha Kesti, Sales Manager, Measurements and Analyzers, Automation, Valmet.

Information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery includes an extension and upgrades to the existing Valmet DNA automation and information management system, Valmet Total Solids Measurements (Valmet TS), Valmet Low Solids Measurements (Valmet LS), and Valmet Dry Solids Measurements (Valmet DS). Additionally, the delivery includes field engineering of the automation application and instrumentation, factory acceptance testing, automation system installation, commissioning, and training.

Information about the customer Oulu Waterworks

Oulu Waterworks is a municipal water treatment institute that is responsible for water supply and sewerage in Haukipudas, Kiiminki, Oulu, Oulunsalo, Yli-Ii, and Ylikiiminki in Finland. Oulu Waterworks provides high-quality and reliable water services to almost 200,000 residents of the Oulu region.

Oulu Waterworks has two wastewater treatment facilities. The majority of the wastewater is treated in the City of Oulu’s Taskila treatment plant which is the biggest wastewater treatment plant in Northern Finland.

