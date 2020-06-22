Dublin, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Network Traffic Analytics Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The network traffic analytics market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to record a CAGR of 25.07% in the period 2019-2028. The growth of the network traffic analytics market in the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the growing adoption of network traffic analytics by enterprise customers in the rapidly growing countries like Australia, China and India. Besides, the increasing cases of security attacks such as viruses, malware and DOS (Denial of Service) over enterprise networks are likely to fuel the adoption of this technology over the coming years.



The growing penetration of the internet and smartphones are the other significant factors aiding the market growth in this region. Also, the growing disposable income of the consumers in Asian countries, including Japan, China and India, are pushing the demand for advanced technologies like cloud computing, the Internet of Things and other connected devices. For example, it is reported that over 70% of the corporations in the region are likely to adopt cloud computing in the next few years, leading to enormous cloud traffic.



In addition, the increase in the occurrence of cyberattacks and the escalating demand among firms to secure their business data from being compromised are instigating the demand for network traffic analytics over time. These factors are likely to surge the growth of the network traffic analytics market in Asia-Pacific.



The major players in the network traffic analytics market are Flowmon Networks as, Cisco Systems Inc, SolarWinds Worldwide LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Kentik, Broadcom (Symantec), Microsoft and Allot.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Asia-Pacific Network Traffic Analytics Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Impact of Covid-19 on Network Traffic Analytics

2.3. Key Insights

2.3.1. Advent of 5G Technology

2.3.2. Rise in Trend of BYOD, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning in Cybersecurity

2.3.3. Emergence of Saas-Based Network Traffic Analytics Solutions

2.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Need for Uninterrupted Visibility into the Network

2.7.2. Cybersecurity Regulations Augmenting Demand for Network Traffic Analytics

2.7.3. Rise in Threat of Ransomware & DDOS Attacks

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Easy Accessibility of Open-Source Network Traffic Analytics Solutions

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Growing Machine-To-Machine/Iot Connections

2.9.2. Increased Spending on Cybersecurity Across the World

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Deficiency of Highly Advanced Skilled Professionals



3. Asia-Pacific Network Traffic Analytics Market Outlook - by Components

3.1. Solution

3.2. Services



4. Asia-Pacific Network Traffic Analytics Market Outlook - by Deployment

4.1. On-Premise

4.2. Cloud



5. Asia-Pacific Network Traffic Analytics Market Outlook - by Organization Size

5.1. Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.2. Large Enterprises



6. Asia-Pacific Network Traffic Analytics Market Outlook - by End-User

6.1. Service Providers

6.2. Enterprises

6.3. Data Center



7. Asia-Pacific Network Traffic Analytics Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. China

7.2. Japan

7.3. India

7.4. South Korea

7.5. Asean Countries

7.6. Australia & New Zealand

7.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Solarwinds Worldwide LLC

8.2. Logrhythm Inc

8.3. Nokia

8.4. Palo Alto Networks Inc

8.5. Juniper Networks Inc

8.6. Flowmon Networks As

8.7. Kentik

8.8. Genie Networks Ltd

8.9. Broadcom (Symantec)

8.10. International Business Machines Corporation

8.11. Microsoft

8.12. Cisco Systems Inc

8.13. Infovista

8.14. Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

8.15. Allot



9. Research Methodology & Scope



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eqx4b8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900