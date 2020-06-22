Dublin, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Recorded Music Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The recorded music market is poised to grow by $ 10.56 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report on the recorded music market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing preference for on-demand music services and increasing adoption of digital music. In addition, increasing preference for on-demand music services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The recorded music market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes.



The recorded music market is segmented as below:



By Type

Digital

Physical

Others

By Geographic Landscapes

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the growing demand for music-related leisure activities as one of the prime reasons driving the recorded music market growth during the next few years.



The recorded music market covers the following areas:

Recorded music market sizing

Recorded music market forecast

Recorded music market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading recorded music market vendors that include Beggars Group, Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, DAIICHIKOSHO CO. LTD., Kodansha Advanced Media LLC, Master Music Ltd., Naxos Digital Services Ltd., PSI Capital Inc., Sony Corp., Vivendi SA, and Warner Music Group Corp.. Also, the recorded music market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



