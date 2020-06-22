Company Announcement no. 30/2020

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date



Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 82,382 640.12 52,734,399 June 15, 2020 900 680.37 612,334 June 16, 2020 900 694.01 624,612 June 17, 2020 900 701.45 631,303 June 18, 2020 900 705.39 634,847 June 19, 2020 900 707.10 636,391 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 86,882 643.10 55,873,885

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 831,123 treasury shares corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 2.5m (approx. DKK 18.5m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

