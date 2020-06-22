Dublin, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Belt Drives Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industrial belt drives market is poised to grow by $ 1.31 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The reports on industrial belt drives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of industrial machinery in developing countries and the demand for automated material handling equipment. In addition, an increase in replacement activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The industrial belt drives market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the mechanization of agriculture and farm operations in developing economies as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial belt drives the market growth during the next few years. Also, improvement in the performance of industrial belt drives and developments in design and analysis technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The industrial belt drives market covers the following areas:

Industrial belt drives market sizing

Industrial belt drives market forecast

Industrial belt drives market industry analysis.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial belt drives market vendors that include AB SKF, Arntz Optibelt Group, Continental AG, Dayco IP Holdings LLC, Fenner Drives Inc., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Goodyear Rubber Products Inc., Hutchinson SA, Megadyne Group, and The Timken Co. Also, the industrial belt drives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



