Admiral Markets AS hereby announces that Admiral Markets AS is considering raising additional capital. In particular, Admiral Markets AS is considering issuing subordinated bonds in the amount of 10 million euros. At present, however, no final decision has been made to issue the bonds and the exact subscription conditions and issue price of the bonds have not been determined. Further steps will be notified in accordance with the requirements of the stock exchange regulations.

Additional information:

Kaia Gil

Communication manager of Admiral Markets AS

kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com

+372 53 413 764















