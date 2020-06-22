Dublin, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The photo printing and merchandise market is poised to grow by USD 4.68 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. This report on the photo printing and merchandise market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of digital photography and the popularity of lenticular-printed merchandise. In addition, the rise in gifting culture is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The photo printing and merchandise market analysis include product segment, device segment, distribution channel segment, and geographic landscape.



The photo printing and merchandise market is segmented as below:



By Product

Photo only

Wall decor

Photo cards

Photo gifts

Calendars

By Device

Desktop

Mobile

By Distribution Channel

Online

Retail

Kiosk

By Geographic Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the growing prominence of print-on-demand services as one of the prime reasons driving the photo printing and merchandise market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations in photo printing and merchandise and an increase in number of M&A will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The photo printing and merchandise market cover the following areas:

Photo printing and merchandise market sizing

Photo printing and merchandise market forecast

Photo printing and merchandise market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading photo printing and merchandise market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress NV, District Photo Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., Hallmark Licensing LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Things Remembered Inc., and Walmart Inc.. Also, the photo printing and merchandise market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Photo only - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wall decor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Photo cards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Photo gifts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Calendars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Kiosk - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Market Segmentation by Device

Market segments

Comparison by Device

Desktop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Device

8. Customer landscape



9. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

American Greetings Corp.

Card Factory Plc

Cimpress NV

District Photo Inc.

Eastman Kodak Co.

Hallmark Licensing LLC

Shutterfly Inc.

Things Remembered Inc.

Walmart Inc.

12. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

