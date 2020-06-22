Dublin, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mining Laboratory Automation Solutions Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mining Laboratory Automation Solutions Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 1.2% by 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include modular laboratory automation gaining popularity and increasing outsourcing of laboratories to others.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on a global as well as regional levels. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts to 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Modular laboratory automation is gaining popularity

3.1.2 Increasing outsourcing of laboratories to others

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Mining Laboratory Automation Solutions

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Mining Laboratory Automation Solutions Market, By Application

4.1 Laboratories

4.2 Mining Companies



5 Mining Laboratory Automation Solutions Market, By Product

5.1 Robotics

5.2 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

5.3 Container Laboratory

5.4 Automated Analyzers and Sample Preparation Equipment



6 Mining Laboratory Automation Solutions Market, By Geography

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Middle East

6.5 Latin America

6.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Bruker

8.2 Datech Scientific Limited

8.3 FLSmidth

8.4 GE Energy

8.5 Hach

8.6 Intertek

8.7 JEOL

8.8 ROCKLABS

8.9 Shimadzu

8.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific

8.11 ThyssenKrupp

8.12 Waters





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rho7gs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900