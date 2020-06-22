Dublin, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bottled water in Asia pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia-Pacific is the largest global market for bottled water, which can be attributed to overall rising health and wellness awareness, as well as the lack of access to safe water, and the consumer preference for switching from water purifiers to bottled water in some markets.



Influenced by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), bottled water is expected to see a significant increase in 2020, thanks to the channel shift and stockpiling during the epidemic. In the longer term, growth is expected to stabilise.



Bottled Water in Asia-Pacific offers an insight into the size and shape of the Soft Drinks market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues.



Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The analysis can focus on value and volume for both off trade and on trade.



Data Coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered



Regional Overview Leading Companies & Brands Forecast Projections Country Snapshots

