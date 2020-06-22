Dallas, Texas, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Pet Food Processing Market by Type (Mixing & Blending Equipment, Forming Equipment, Baking & Drying Equipment, Cooling Equipment, Coating Equipment), Form (Dry, Wet), Application (Dog Food, Cat Food, Fish Food), by Region and Forecast to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The market research report includes market drivers, restraints, opportunities and regulatory scenarios. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with base year of estimation being 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers current status and futuristic approach of the market on a global as well as country level.

The global pet food processing market was valued at approximately USD 4.51 billion in 2019. The rising demand towards animal welfare has led to an increase of premiumization of pet food products and increasing awareness across globe are the factors that are driving the pet processing food market.

Factors such as the rapid pet humanization, rising number of nuclear families, and a greater awareness of pet health drive the global pet food market. Increasing pet ownership in developing nations and rising e-sales also give opportunities for market players. Nevertheless, corporations 'growing concern about pet obesity and pet food recalls hinders the development of the market players. However, increasing worries by companies about pet obesity and pet food recalls hamper the market growth. Initiatives have been taken by the government of different countries to encourage the use of safe and nutritious products to boost overall pet wellbeing.

The global pet food industry is segmented by type of pets, type of food, the channel of distribution, and geography. The market is segmented into dogs, cats, and other pets, depending on the type of product. Due to rising developments in nuclear families and increasing consumer preference for dogs in terms of company and public health, the segment for dog food represented the largest share in the global market in 2018. The dogs need a range of foods to live a healthy life. Dog owners have also focused on having adequate pet food to protect them. It will raise demand for pet food in the coming years.

The global pet food industry is segmented by food type as dry foods, wet/canned foods, treats & snacks, and others. The market is divided into specialty pet shops, online sales, hypermarkets and other markets through the distribution channel. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are categorized into the regional market for pet food. The North America pet food processing market had a leading share in the world in 2019 and is predicted to retain its dominance over the forecast period

Mars Petcare US Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Big Heart Pet Brands, WellPet LLC, Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd. and Heristo Aktiengesellschaft Nestle Purina PetCare, Diamond Pet Foods, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, are key players profiled in the study.

