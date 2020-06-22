Dublin, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automation After Services and Outsourcing Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automation Aftermarket Services and Outsourcing Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include lack of skilled professionals challenging the market, and growing popularity of the main automation contractor (MAC) concept.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the World, the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End-user Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals is Challenging the Market

3.1.2 Growing Popularity of Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Concept

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Automation Aftermarket Services and Outsourcing

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Automation Aftermarket Services and Outsourcing Market, By End-user

4.1 Power

4.2 Pharmaceutical

4.3 Oil & Gas

4.4 Food & Beverage

4.5 Chemical

4.6 Automotive



5 Automation Aftermarket Services and Outsourcing Market, By Service Type

5.1 Aftermarket

5.2 Outsourcing



6 Automation Aftermarket Services and Outsourcing Market, By Geography

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 Middle East

6.5 Latin America

6.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 ABB

8.2 Apriso

8.3 Beckhoff Automation

8.4 Control Systems International

8.5 Emerson Electric

8.6 GE

8.7 Honeywell

8.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

8.9 National Instruments

8.10 Rockwell Automation

8.11 SAP

8.12 Schneider Electric

8.13 Siemens

8.14 Toshiba International

8.15 Yokogawa Electric

8.16 Zenith Technologies



