The Global Steel Rebar Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.5% by 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing need for highly ductile reinforcement bars, increasing in infrastructure investment, rising of urban population in emerging countries.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Need for Highly Ductile Reinforcement Bars

3.1.2 Increase in Infrastructure Investment

3.1.3 Rising Urban Population in Emerging Countries

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Steel Rebar Market, By Process

4.1 Electric Arc Furnace

4.2 Basic Oxygen Steelmaking



5 Steel Rebar Market, By Product Type

5.1 Mild

5.2 Deformed



6 Steel Rebar Market, By Finish Type

6.1 Epoxy Coated Rebar

6.2 Black Rebar

6.3 Fabricated Rebar



7 Steel Rebar Market, By End User

7.1 Housing

7.2 Industrial

7.3 Construction and Infrastructure

7.4 Manufacturing

7.5 Oil & Gas



8 Steel Rebar Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Acerinox SA

10.2 Barnes Reinforcing Industries

10.3 Byer Steel

10.4 Celsa Steel UK

10.5 Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

10.6 Daido Steel

10.7 Essar Steel

10.8 Evraz PLC

10.9 Hyundai Steel

10.10 Jiangsu Shagang Group

10.11 Omya AG

10.12 Kobe Steel

10.13 Jindal steel

10.14 Gerdau SA

10.15 Qingdao Eastchem Inc.

10.16 Mechel OAO

10.17 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

10.18 NJR Steel

10.19 Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

10.20 Tata Steel



