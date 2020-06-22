Number of options exercised

The Board of Directors of Mowi awarded 0.9 million options under its senior executive share option scheme with effect from 2016 to the current participants in the option scheme. The option scheme forms an important part of Mowi’s long-term remuneration policy for such senior executives. The number of options shall be adjusted for dividend payments and reduced if the profit through exercise of options in a year exceeds two times the fixed annual salary of the option holder. Accordingly, the number of options has been adjusted to 1.0 million options to comply with these provisions.

On 22 June 2020, participants in Mowi's senior executive share option scheme exercised 1,022,084 options in Mowi, corresponding to 1,022,084 shares at a strike price of NOK 119.84 per share.

On the same date Mowi purchased 1,022,084 own shares at a price of NOK 179.17 per share to settle its obligation to deliver the shares. The shares were purchased in accordance with the authorisation granted at the annual general meeting on 3 June 2020. Following these transactions Mowi still holds zero treasury shares.

Options exercised by primary insiders

Ivan Vindheim exercised 118,648 options in Mowi, corresponding to

118,648 shares at a strike price of NOK 119.84 per share.

Ben Hadfield exercised 101,112 options in Mowi, corresponding to

101,112 shares at a strike price of NOK 119.84 per share.

Per-Roar Gjerde exercised 61,887 options in Mowi, corresponding to

61,887 shares at a strike price of NOK 119.84 per share.

Ola Brattvoll exercised 86,985 options in Mowi, corresponding to

86,985 shares at a strike price of NOK 119.84 per share.

Transfer of rights

On 22 June 2020 the primary insiders listed above transferred their rights to receive shares resulting from the exercise of their options to a third party against a consideration to be determined on the basis of the price subsequently obtained by the third party when selling the shares. The price subsequently obtained was NOK 179.17 per share.

New holding

After exercising the options the primary insiders listed above hold the following number of shares and unexercised options in Mowi:

Name Title Shares Total unexercised options Ivan Vindheim CEO 7 248 334 908 Ben Hadfield COO Farming Scotland and Ireland 7 458 334 908 Per-Roar Gjerde COO Farming Americas and Faroes 911 334 908 Ola Brattvoll COO Sales and Marketing 9 819 334 908

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.