Adroit Market Research report on global physiotherapy equipment market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and regulatory scenario. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global physiotherapy equipment market have been studied in detail.

The global physiotherapy equipment market is anticipated to cross USD 22.0 billion mark by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. Increasing prevalence of sports injuries, trauma, accidents, and neurological disorders amongst young adults, adults and geriatrics is anticipated to drive the market growth in coming years.

The area of physiotherapy has been an extremely significant aspect of the healthcare sector, culminating in a variety of the work options, the introduction of new specialties and the application of advanced technologies. In reality, the contemporary world of physiotherapy reveals rapid growth into a number of different fields that offer interesting prospects for potential physiotherapists. Working in stand-alone hospitals, home care facilities, sports medicine and elderly treatment are some of the newest openings in this sector.

In this field, the aging population and the burden of chronic disorders has led to increased uptake of physiotherapy treatment. This not only helps improve patient’s physical capacity, but a growing amount of research now shows that physical fitness and therapy may also help preserve mental and emotional wellbeing. This can be particularly important for people with age-related degenerative diseases, stroke, and other senile ailments. In this field, practicing physiotherapists should understand that they will also work with patients who may be dealing with physical and behavioral illnesses.

Sports medicine is another area which is experiencing fast development. India is progressing gradually towards a community of sport and a lot of focus is put on athlete health and injury prevention. Physiotherapists play a vital role in detecting and managing sport injuries that enable athletes to make the best of themselves. Changes in health care plans and distribution have a huge effect on patients' out-of-pocket expenses. This will contribute to service volatility and affect the level of treatment. The disparity in coverage within and between federal and private payers also keeps paying out of pocket patients. Before co-insurance ends, patients can be liable for co-payment, co-insurance, hospital costs, and reaching a large deductible. Co-pays for the rehabilitation services may hit as much as USD 75 per day. These costs can restrict the access of patients to treatment, contributing to cases where patients may not seek therapy and some patients may not be willing to resume work or participate in everyday activities.

In 2018, the segment of musculoskeletal applications held the highest market share, led by the segment of neurological applications. The vast proportion of the section of musculoskeletal applications is due to the growing prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases, rise in the geriatric population and rising count of injuries.

