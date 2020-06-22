Dublin, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GPS (Geotechnologies) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the GPS (Geotechnologies) market worldwide will grow by a projected US$17.3 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (current & future analysis) and 2012-2019 (historic review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



GIS Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.6% and reach a market size of US$27.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The GIS Software market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$989.6 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$735.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the GIS Software segment will reach a market size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the GPS (Geotechnologies) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 3.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing GPS (Geotechnologies) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Aerospace & Defense: The World's Largest & Most Powerful Industry, Undergoes Transformation

Adoption of Digital & Advanced Manufacturing Technologies: The First Step in Transforming Operations

Material & Engineering Innovations: The Second Step in Engineering & Product Transformation

Growing Pressure to Reduce Design & Manufacturing Costs and Lead Times Encourages Supply Chain Transformation

Recent Market Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

GPS (Geotechnologies) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Market Outlook

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Arianespace SA (France)

Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corporation (USA)

DigitalGlobe (USA)

Esterline Technologies Corporation (USA)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

MBDA Missile Systems (USA)

Orbital ATK, Inc. (USA)

Planet Labs Inc. (USA)

Textron Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Innovations in Drone Technology Set to Revolutionize Defense Operations: Armed UAVs, Adaptable UAVs, Swarm Micro Drones and Intelligent Drones to Shape Future of Warfare

Focus on Greater Degree of Autonomy to Control Rising Cost of Military Manpower

Drones Armed with Combat Capabilities to Deliver Aerial Fire Support

Adaptable UAVs Help Navigate Congested Urban Warfare and Advanced Fuel Cell Propulsion Systems to Expand Combat Range

Intelligent Drones and AI Technology to Provide Actionable Intelligence and Insights

Decisive Role Played by Radars in Smart Warfare Expands the Technology's Use in a Broad Range of Military Operations

Radars Grow in Popularity in Missile Guidance & UAV Navigation

Expanding Applications of Satellite Imagery in Commercial & Military Sectors Bodes Well for the Growth in Demand for Satellites

The Era of Autopilot, Fly by Wire, Internet of Aircraft Things and Glass Cockpits Drives the Importance of Aerospace & Military Electronics

Synthetic Vision System (SVS): A 3D Piloting Cockpit Interface Primed Drive the Commercial Value of Aerospace Avionics

The Age of Connected Battlefield & Network Centric Warfare Strategies Make C4ISR, the Backbone of Modern Military Operations

Agile, Open & Networked C4ISR Systems Emerge Over the Horizon Strapped With the Promise of Offering Knowledge Superiority

Growing Focus on Applying Intelligent Geospatial Data Analytics Technology in Military & Defense Intelligence to Benefit Growth of Smart GIS Software & Platforms

ArcGIS, QGIS & Whitebox GAT Rank Among the Most Popular GIS Software

SAR: The Most Important Geotechnology of Utmost Value to the Commercial & Military Sector

Advancing Scientific Research in the Field of Space Exploration to Drive Global Demand for Space Equipment

Shape Shifting Satellite and Hypersonic Space Plane to Provide Low Cost Access to Space

Earth Observation Small Satellites Provide Rapidly Refreshed High Resolution Imagery for Immediate Analysis and Improved Decision Making

High Throughput Communication Satellites to Serve Unprecedented Demands for Video and Data Services

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 41

