Dallas, Texas, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Probiotics Market Size 2019, by Application (Functional Food & Beverages [Dairy Products, Non-dairy Beverages, Infant Formula, Cereals], Dietary Supplements, Feed), Ingredient (Bacteria, Yeast), End-user (Human, Animal), Region and Forecast to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The market research on global probiotics market published by adroit market research, comprises of a detailed research of the market from 2015 to 2025. Including factors such as market drivers, challenges and opportunities. The market considers a historic timeline of 2015 to 2017, 2018 being the year of estimation and forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Key players operating in the global probiotics market have been studied in detail.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/394

The global probiotics market surpassed USD 44.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.7% by the end of 2025. Prevalent use of probiotics owing to its high nutritional content along with increasing consumer awareness for adapting a healthy diet are contributing factors driving the global probiotics market.

The global probiotics market is categorized based on application, end-use industry, ingredients. Based on the application segments, the food & beverage segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the probiotics market in 2018. The products in this group include foods & beverages, which, due to their unique ingredients, provide distinct health benefits beyond basic nutrition. The food & beverage sector is the main income-earning industry in all regions which accounts for approximately 68.25% of the total market share.

Browse the full report with Tabe of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/probiotics-market

The yeast segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the forecast era, based on ingredients. The growing demand for products that contain Saccharomyces boulardii, a special tropical leaven with many beneficial effects on human bowel health. Growing awareness of the health benefits of probiotics has guided probiotic yogurt consumption in developing countries like China, Brazil, and India. A variety of probiotic items are sold in Japanese supermarkets, ranging from fortified foods to candy focused on Lactobacillus strains and Bifidobacterium in general.

The growth of the probiotic market is hindered with substantial expenditure in R&D activities and investments in laboratory, testing equipment and high cost for hiring qualified professionals. The scientific validity of the application of probiotics is an achievement in this industry. Probiotic applications are related to health benefits, making it difficult for farmers to obtain a decent income from investments on large initial investments.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/394

Arla Foods, Inc.; Lallemand Inc.; Danone; Nestle; Danisco A/S; and Chr. Hansen are some of the key players operating in the market. These players lead the market space with their global presence through well-established distribution channels. To withstand competition, the key players enter into long term supply agreements with various distribution channels. A key observation over the years is the increasing focus of key players to tap the South East Asian markets owing to the presence of a sizable consumer base in the region.

Are you ooking for a discount? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/394

Major points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Probiotics Market by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5. Probiotics Market by Ingredients 2015-2025 (USD Million)

6. Probiotics Market by end-use industry 2015-2025 (USD Million)

7. Probiotics Market by Region 2015-2025 (USD Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.