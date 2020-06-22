TAMPA, FL, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTC: BTHR) (“BTHR” or the “Company”) an emerging leader in the eSports, youth sports, and family sports entertainment markets, is pleased to release the Chairman and CEO, John V. Whitman Jr., podcast interview by Stock Market Podcast.

According to a pre-COVID-19 report by Newzoo, the global eSports industry revenues will surpass $1 billion in 2020 with almost 500 million spectators.

In the podcast Mr. Whitman discusses the current state of Sports Venues of Florida, positive on-line growth the company and the eSports industry have seen during COVID-19, up-listing plans, convertible debt reduction, and more.

Chairman and CEO, John V. Whitman Jr., added: “Everyone at Sports Venues of Florida is looking to bring you an exciting 2nd half of the year and beyond. We believe the eSports industry is going to see tremendous growth over the coming years. We intend on making Shadow Gaming a global leader in the eSports space. The revised and updated business model that we released to the public last week is sure to catapult us to the forefront of this booming eSports market.”

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to build sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition, the Company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and/or projections, as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There is no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions, and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

