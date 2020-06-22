Dublin, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printed Jewelry Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 3D printed jewelry market is poised to grow by $ 1.95 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing emphasis on product premiumization. This study identifies introduction of AR in the jewelry market as another prime growth driver during the next few years.
The 3D printed jewelry market analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscapes.
The 3D printed jewelry market covers the following areas:
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D printed jewelry market vendors that include Arlette Gold Ltd., Imaginarium Pvt. Ltd., Melorra, MIRAKIN, Nervous System Inc., Pipa Bella Accessories Pvt. Ltd., RADIAN, Shapeways Inc., VEVILE AB, and YIELD. Also, the 3D printed jewelry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
