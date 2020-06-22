Selbyville, Delaware, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global probiotic dietary supplement market was valued at USD 3221.9 million in 2019 and is estimated to amass noticeable gains by the end of 2026, owing to its use in vivid varieties of food, beverages, healthcare products, and dietary supplements. Probiotics are micro-organisms which, when managed in adequate amounts, offer visible health benefits to the host body.

The market analysis talks about different market segmentations, individual market shares, technological trends, current and projected CAGR of individual markets, current and predict market valuations of each segment, future prospects, growth-rendering factors, and challenges that might hamper the growth of probiotic dietary supplement industry. According to the report, the market is segmented into type, applications, region, and competitive landscape spectrums, and highlights of growth strategies and valuations of each of these over the period of 2015-2026 have aptly been specified in the report.

The lucrative market growth of probiotic dietary supplement market is also currently being affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic breakout. It has been recorded that the pandemic has dramatically disrupted the global economy while negatively influencing various businesses. However, the rising disease spread has brought about a surge in the revenue graph of probiotic dietary supplements as people have been looking for ways to strengthening their immune systems.

Probiotic dietary supplement market is fragmented into various market segmentations including type, applications, region, and competitive landscape. On the basis of type bifurcation, the probiotic dietary supplement market is sub-divided into tablet, probiotic drops, and capsules. Also, in terms of applications, the industry is categorized into supermarkets, online stress, pharmacy, direct sales, and hospitals and clinics.

Global probiotic dietary supplement market is highly consolidated and boasts of the presence of prominent companies like Chr. Hansen A/S, BioGaia, Probi AB, iHealth, and multiple others. These industry giants focus on research and development activities to introduce new and novel products. Moreover, the industry has been massively characterized by a high level of integration between raw material suppliers, manufacturers, and supplement manufacturers. Companies that stand firm on this integration are BioGaia and Probi AB.

According to this report, suppliers play a major role in integrating the value chain by offering quality raw materials for the production of these dietary supplements. This helps companies to integrate their businesses in a highly cost-efficient manner while protecting them from hassles associated with raw material procurement. Chr. Hansen has been named as one of the global suppliers of scientifically known probiotic strains for dietary supplement, healthcare companies, and infant formula worldwide.

