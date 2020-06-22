Dublin, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Fryer Market - Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This market study published on the air fryer market offers global industry analysis for 2013-2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2027. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of air fryer market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



Key Topics Covered



1. Global Air Fryer Market - Executive Summary



2. Global Air Fryer Market Overview

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Global Air Fryer Market Size (US$ Mn & Volume) and Forecast, 2013-2027

2.3. Global Air Fryer Market Dynamics

2.4. Supply Chain

2.5. Cost Structure

2.6. Pricing Analysis

2.7. Raw Material Sourcing Strategy and Analysis

2.8. Service Provider List

2.9. Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Map) By Region



3. Global Air Fryer Market Analysis and Forecast 2013-2027

3.1. Global Air Fryer Market Size and Forecast By Product Type, 2013-2027

3.2. Global Air Fryer Market Size and Forecast By End Use, 2013-2027

3.3. Global Air Fryer Market Size and Forecast By Sales Channel , 2013-2027

3.4. Global Air Fryer Market Size and Forecast By Price, 2013-2027



4. North America Air Fryer Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027



5. Latin America Air Fryer Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027



6. Europe Air Fryer Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027



7. East Asia Air Fryer Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027



8. South Asia & Pacific Air Fryer Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027



9. MEA Air Fryer Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027



10. Global Air Fryer Market Company Share, Competition Landscape and Company Profiles

10.1. Company Share Analysis

10.2. Competition Landscape

10.3. Company Profiles



Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Cuisinart

Avalon Bay

Groupe SEB

De'Longhi S.p.A.

Tefal

SharkNinja Operating LLC

DASH (StoreBound LLC)

Breville

GoWISE USA

TTK Prestige Ltd

NuWave, LLC

DOMU Brands Ltd.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Pigeon Corporation

