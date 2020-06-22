New York, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Breast Cancer Screening Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Test Type,End User, and Country." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915398/?utm_source=GNW

However, high cost associated with breast cancer screening is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.



Growing prevalence of cancer in china is likely to demand breast cancer screening technology.As per the Globocan report, in 2018, there were around 367,900 new cases of breast cancer and 97,972 deaths due to breast cancer in china.



Furthermore, increasing prevalence of breast cancer in Japan is likely to demand the breast cancer screening test in Japan.This is expected to drive market growth in Japan.



As per Globocan in 2018, Japan had around 66,101 new cases of breast cancer and 15,452 breast cancer deaths. Additionally, In India, as per the Globocan report, in 2018 there were around 1,62,468 new breast cancer cases and 87,090 breast cancer deaths.



Further, as per the Globocan report, in 2018, there were ~367,900 new cases of breast cancer and 97,972 deaths due to the same in China.In India, NGOs, government agencies, and charity organizations are emphasizing on breast cancer awareness among population to promote early detection, provide comprehensive treatment module, and extend support for breast cancer management.



Such initiatives are a result of the increasing prevalence of this type of cancer in the country. As per the Globocan report estimation, in 2018, India reported ~162,468 new breast cancer cases and 87,090 deaths due to the same.

The Asia Pacific breast cancer screening market is segmented on the basis of test type and end user.The imaging test segment based on test type held the largest share of the market in 2019.



The market based on test type has been segmented into imaging test, Immunohistochemistry test, genetic test, and blood marker test.Moreover, imaging test segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the Asia Pacific breast cancer screening market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, cancer institutes, and research laboratories. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; moreover, it is expected to register fastest growth during 2020-2027.

The Asia Pacifican Commission Initiative on Breast Cancer, Asia Pacifican Society of Surgical Oncology, Asia Pacific Burden Of Disease Study, World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and International Diabetes Federation area few of the essential primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915398/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001