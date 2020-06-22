Dublin, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Regenerative Medicine Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global regenerative medicine market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market by value, by product, by material and by region. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed product analysis, material analysis and regional analysis.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global regenerative medicine market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Region Coverage:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

ROW

Company Coverage:

Novartis AG

Medtronic Plc

Bristol Myers Squibb (Celgene Corporation)

Smith+Nephew (Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.)



Regenerative medicines emphasise on the regeneration or replacement of tissues, cells or organs of the human body to cure the problem caused by disease or injury. The treatment fortifies the human cells to heal up or transplant stem cells into the body to regenerate lost tissues or organs or to recover impaired functionality. There are three types of stem cells that can be used in regenerative medicine: somatic stem cells, embryonic stem cells (ES cells) and induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS cells).

The regenerative medicine also has the capability to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's, diabetes, Parkinson's, heart disease, osteoporosis, renal failure, spinal cord injuries, etc. Regenerative medicines can be bifurcated into different product type i.e., cell therapy, tissue engineering, gene therapy and small molecules and biologics. In addition, on the basis of material regenerative medicine can be segmented into biologically derived material, synthetic material, genetically engineered materials and pharmaceuticals.

The global regenerative medicine market has surged at a progressive rate over the years and the market is further anticipated to augment during the forecasted years 2020 to 2024. The market would propel owing to numerous growth drivers like growth in geriatric population, rising global healthcare expenditure, increasing diabetic population, escalating number of cancer patients, rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease and surging obese population.

Though, the market faces some challenges which are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are: legal obligation and high cost of treatment. Whereas, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like three dimensional bioprinting , artificial intelligence to advance regenerative medicine, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Regenerative Medicine: An Overview

2.2 Regeneration in Humans: An Overview

2.3 Expansion in Peripheral Industries of Regenerative Medicine

2.4 Approval System for Regenerative Medicine Products

2.5 Regenerative Medicine Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Regenerative Medicine Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Regenerative Medicine Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Regenerative Medicine Market by Products (Cell Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Gene Therapy and Small Molecules and Biologics)

3.1.3 Global Regenerative Medicine Market by Material (Biologically Derived Material, Synthetic Material, Genetically Engineered Materials and Pharmaceuticals)

3.1.4 Global Regenerative Medicine Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW)

3.2 Global Regenerative Medicine Market: Product Analysis

3.2.1 Global Cell Therapy Regenerative Medicine Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Tissue Engineering Regenerative Medicine Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Gene Therapy Regenerative Medicine Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Small Molecules and Biologics Regenerative Medicine Market by Value

3.3 Global Regenerative Medicine Market: Material Analysis

3.3.1 Global Biologically Derived Material Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Synthetic Material Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Genetically Engineered Materials Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Regenerative Medicine Pharmaceuticals Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Regenerative Medicine Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Regenerative Medicine Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Regenerative Medicine Market: An Analysis

4.4 ROW Regenerative Medicine Market: An Analysis



5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of Covid-19

5.2 Response of Industry to Covid-19

5.3 Variation in Organic Traffic

5.4 Regional Impact of COVID-19

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Growth in Geriatric Population

6.1.2 Rising Global Healthcare Expenditure

6.1.3 Increasing Diabetic Population

6.1.4 Escalating Number of Cancer Patients

6.1.5 Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease

6.1.6 Surging Obese Population

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Legal Obligation

6.2.2 High Cost of Treatment

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 3D Bio-Printing

6.3.2 Artificial Intelligence to Advance Regenerative Medicine

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Regenerative Medicine Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Regenerative Medicine Market Players' by Research & Development Expenditure

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Bristol Myers Squibb (Celgene Corporation)

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Medtronic Plc

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Smith+Nephew (Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.)

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Novartis AG

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

