SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) announced the appointment of Thane Wettig to the newly-created position of Chief Commercial Officer, where he will lead FibroGen’s commercialization efforts, leveraging more than 30 years of global biopharmaceutical leadership and experience.



“I am excited to welcome Thane to FibroGen as our new Chief Commercial Officer,” said Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGen. “Thane’s expertise, experience and track-record for results make him the ideal person to lead FibroGen’s commercial operations. I look forward to his leadership impact in working with our partners to ensure roxadustat’s commercial success and to realize the potential of pamrevlumab across several high-value indications.”

Mr. Wettig most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer and Metabolic Franchise Head at Intarcia Therapeutics. Prior to joining Intarcia in 2018, Thane spent more than 27 years at Lilly in roles of increasing responsibility, where he served as Vice President of Global Marketing, Strategy and Alliance Management for Lilly Diabetes, leading the development and launch of multiple blockbuster diabetes medicines during a period of unprecedented growth of Lilly’s diabetes business. Thane also played an integral role in the design and management of Lilly’s highly successful diabetes alliance.

Thane began his career at Lilly in sales, had additional experiences in business development, sales operations, marketing – U.S. and Global, before serving as Vice President of Global Marketing for Lilly Diabetes. He is recognized throughout the industry as a seasoned executive with extensive launch experience. Mr. Wettig received his M.B.A. and B.A. in biology from Washington University in St. Louis.

“I’m thrilled to be joining FibroGen at such an exciting time for the company and I’m looking forward to working closely with our partners, AstraZeneca and Astellas, to ensure roxadustat can reach as many chronic kidney disease patients with anemia as possible on a worldwide basis,” said Thane Wettig, Chief Commercial Officer, FibroGen. “In addition, I look forward to building and leading the commercial organization as we accelerate brand development and, ultimately, global commercialization activities for pamrevlumab. I am excited to once again be working with Enrique, as well as the entire FibroGen team.”

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology to advance innovative medicines to treat unmet needs. The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Roxadustat is also in clinical development for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and for chemotherapy-induced anemia. Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and coronavirus (COVID-19). For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding our strategy, future plans and prospects, including statements regarding the development and commercialization of the company’s product candidates. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as “may,” “will”, “should,” “on track,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the continued progress and timing of our various programs, including the enrollment and results from ongoing and potential future clinical trials, and other matters that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for quarter ended March 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors set forth therein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

