SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp®, the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, at HashiConf Digital today announced its new flagship cloud offering HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP), a fully managed platform offering the HashiCorp products as a service to automate infrastructure on any cloud.



With HCP, customers will be able to use HashiCorp products to provision, secure, connect, and run an organization’s cloud-based infrastructure without having to take on the operational burden.

“As enterprises around the globe accelerate their move to the cloud, they are following the blueprint that many cloud-native companies pioneered — and are looking to the HashiCorp products to help them automate the management of that infrastructure,” said Dave McJannet, CEO of HashiCorp. “But even large organizations struggle to find the operational staff and skills required for the new cloud operating model. With the HashiCorp Cloud Platform, we are helping to democratize cloud infrastructure. By having HashiCorp operate this platform for you, it is simpler and faster to stand up and run your applications in multi-cloud environments.”

Unlocking the true value and power of cloud means embracing a cloud operating model at all layers and for all of the constituents in IT, including operations, security, networking, and applications. With the HashiCorp suite of products—Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, and Nomad™—enterprises benefit from consistent workflows across any environment and at every layer.

HCP is designed to be a bridge to multi-cloud for organizations transitioning to a new, dynamic IT infrastructure model. HCP will lower the barrier to entry for using the HashiCorp products by enabling a customer to automate production deployments while relying on HashiCorp to handle management, upgrades, and scaling of the products. HCP will also offer a pay-as-you-go pricing model that is ideal for small and medium-sized organizations.

HCP will enable flexibility for multi-cloud environments with a consistent workflow and unified set of APIs for all HashiCorp products across all cloud providers. Enterprises will be able to use consistent HashiCorp identities and centralized access control policies to govern access to resources across teams and providers. HCP will reduce the operational burden for enterprises, accelerating delivery of their multi-cloud strategies and allowing them to focus on building cloud-native applications that can be run in the most appropriate environment.

“Hashicorp's popular automation tools are adopted by development and operations teams, but like all enterprise tooling carry an overhead in installation and management,” James Governor, co-founder of RedMonk. “HCP is designed to remove this overhead, making the tools easier to consume and run, enabling HashiCorp for humans, not just elite teams.”

“Enterprise infrastructure continues to increase in complexity and is challenging to manage,” said Stephen Elliot, Program Vice President, IDC. “IT executives want different delivery options, such as a best-in-class user experience, but without the challenges and overhead of having to manage the infrastructure to support it. The managed, as-a-service model provides executives with an opportunity to accelerate cloud deployments, increase productivity, and make use of multi-cloud flexibility.”

Availability

HCP Consul will be the first service available on the new platform, initially supporting AWS. HCP Consul will offer secure service networking across EKS, EC2, and other AWS application environments, and also enable organizations to securely connect AWS environments to other cloud environments and to private data centers. HCP Vault will be the next service available and will also support AWS.

Organizations can request early access to the HCP Consul private beta by visiting hashicorp.com/cloud-platform.

HashiCorp Cloud Platform Resources

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application. HashiCorp’s open source tools Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform, Vault, Consul, and Nomad are downloaded tens of millions of times each year and are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. Enterprise versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-data center functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though 85 percent of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. HashiCorp is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Franklin Templeton, Geodesic Capital, GGV Capital, IVP, Mayfield, Redpoint Ventures, T. Rowe Price funds and accounts, and True Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp .

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Media & Analyst Contact

Kate Lehman

media@hashicorp.com



