ARLINGTON, Va., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Newt Gingrich announced the June 23 release of his new book Trump and the American Future: Solving the Great Problems of Our Time.



“I believe this is a vitally important book that every American should read. It is now more important than ever that we have a real, honest, reciprocal dialogue about the state of our union. As we as a nation go through the many challenges we are facing today, we must decide what kind of country we are going leave for our children and grandchildren.

“As I watch violent, radical anti-Americans hijack valid, peaceful protests over the outrageous killing of George Floyd by police, it is clear to me that many of our systems have been allowed to fail for too long. We should no longer tolerate police unions that protect officers who hurt people and break the law. We should no longer allow teachers’ unions to hold children captive in failing schools to protect teachers who do not teach. We should not passively allow history to be erased and rewritten – we should honestly teach it – so that every American learns from our country’s past mistakes and successes.

“Trump and the American Future is my best effort at describing how we return our country to one that ensures every American has the Creator endowed rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness – and how we can ensure America is a place where everyone one who works hard, obeys the law, and embraces freedom can succeed.”

From the spread of the coronavirus, to the highs and lows of the economy, and the 2020 election cycle, America will continue a process of profound change. The 2020 election will be a decisive choice for America, especially as we emerge from these crises. Will the American people choose four more years of President Trump to lead us back to strong economic growth, a foreign and trade policy of putting American interests first, dismantling the deep state, and dramatically reforming the bureaucracies? Or will America reject Trumpism and elect the radical Democratic policies of big government, globalism, and socialist policies that Joe Biden represents?

In Trump and the American Future, Gingrich lays out the stakes of the 2020 election and explains why it is vital to return President Trump to the White House for a second term. Featuring context and insight from Gingrich’s lifetime of experience and access, Trump and the American Future will be crucial reading for every American who wants to continue to keep our country great.

