Earlier this year, Peter Quigley , Kelly president and chief executive officer, unveiled the company’s strategy to accelerate growth as a specialty talent solutions provider. Under this strategy, the company will manage its business through five specialized business segments, each with a president dedicated to driving innovation, execution, and growth within their specialty.

“The leadership team we’re announcing today sets Kelly on a clear path to becoming a specialty talent solutions company that accelerates profitable growth, is a career partner for key talent, and delivers differentiated value to our clients,” said Quigley.

The following leaders will step into their roles effective July 1, 2020:



Science, Engineering & Technology - Hugo Malan, president. Malan, who joined Kelly in March 2020, will have overall responsibility for the company’s Science, Engineering & Technology business and related product offerings. (Kelly is currently ranked second in scientific staffing and fourth in engineering staffing in the United States.) With a Ph.D. in engineering, Malan brings to his role a unique combination of first-hand specialty expertise, successful executive experiences, and a deep understanding of workforce industry strategies. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of EmployBridge; before that, he was President of Talent & Technology Solutions for CDI Corporation, which specializes in IT and engineering staffing and consulting. Earlier in his career, Malan led Global Talent Strategy for Lehman Brothers and served as a management consultant with McKinsey & Company. Education – Nicola Soares, president. Soares, a former educator, has successfully grown Kelly’s Education specialty into the largest education workforce solutions provider in the U.S. Soares connects thousands of schools to a diverse talent pool so that students have equitable access to instructors even when their full-time educators are absent. During her tenure at Kelly, Soares has helped administrators stay ahead of the curve from pre-K through higher education by expanding Kelly’s offerings to include an early childhood education practice, as well as special needs and higher education services.



With more than 20 years of experience in the education industry, Soares held positions in product innovation, sales and marketing with education organizations such as NBC Universal, where she led sales and marketing for NBC Learn and McGraw-Hill Education. A passionate supporter of student preparedness for the future of work, Soares actively engages with policy makers and speaks at industry conferences. Staffing Industry Analysts recognized Soares as one of the most influential people in the staffing industry and a Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing leader. Professional and Industrial (formerly Commercial) – Deb Thorpe, president. Thorpe, who brings deep industry expertise and extensive leadership experience to the role, will focus on driving profitable growth and increased specialization in the company’s largest, longest-standing portfolio. In 2019, she was appointed senior vice president and general manager overseeing staffing operations in the Americas. Previously, she was responsible for the operations of Kelly’s GTS staffing, CWO, RPO, and PPO practices for the Americas and EMEA, leading an integrated operations team that delivered services to many of Kelly’s largest clients. Earlier in her Kelly career, Thorpe gained first-hand experience driving growth as the leader of the southwest sector in the U.S., and then as the head of Kelly’s IT staffing solution. She joined Kelly in 2007 from Bartech Technical Services. Thorpe has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the most influential people in the staffing industry. KellyOCG – Tammy Browning, president. Browning, who has spent her career on the leading edge of workforce industry transformation, will drive accelerated growth in Kelly’s outsourcing & consulting portfolio. After starting as a Kelly recruiter, Browning went on to lead West Coast operations and then the U.S. IT staffing practice at Kelly before leaving the company and spending seven years at Yoh, where she was responsible for managed services, statement of work, payroll, IC compliance, and contingent search, along with Yoh’s nationwide branch office operations and recruiting practice. Browning returned to Kelly in 2017 as vice president of KellyOCG operations, and was promoted to senior vice president responsible for all OCG-related practice areas and solutions globally in 2019. In her new role, she will also be responsible for driving the strategy and growth for a group of Kelly’s most integrated and complex clients. Browning has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the most influential people in the staffing industry. International – Dinette Koolhaas, president. Koolhaas, who is based in Switzerland, will focus on driving growth through further specialization across Kelly’s operations in Europe, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil. Koolhaas spent 12 years with USG People before joining Kelly in 2008 to lead operations across Western Europe, where she was responsible for delivering on regional and country-specific growth strategies across eight countries. Her focus on specialization and verticalization has helped strengthen Kelly’s competitiveness in the European market, especially in the life sciences industry. She was promoted to vice president and operations leader for EMEA in 2013 and senior vice president in 2019. Koolhaas has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the most influential people in the staffing industry.

Kelly also today announced the appointment of Jim Bradley as Chief Administrative Officer. A versatile and results-focused executive, Bradley leads Global Business Services (GBS), the delivery arm of operational shared services and financial shared services for the Americas staffing businesses, KellyOCG’s global businesses, and many of the other shared services that support Kelly’s operations. Prior to this role, Bradley was most recently senior vice president in the KellyOCG organization with global responsibility for the MSP, CWO, and PPO practices.



