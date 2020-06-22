Piraeus, Greece, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Ltd. (“GasLog” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GLOG) today announced that the company has sold 14,400,000 common shares at a price of $2.50 per share for total gross proceeds of $36.0 million through a private placement of unregistered common shares (the “Private Placement”). The net proceeds of the Private Placement are expected to be used for general corporate purposes. Approximately 75% of shares issued in the Private Placement were purchased by GasLog’s directors and affiliates, including 6,500,000 common shares purchased by Blenheim Holdings Ltd, wholly owned by the Livanos family and 4,000,000 common shares purchased by a wholly owned affiliate of the Onassis Foundation. In addition, members of the Tung family, whose roots in shipping date back over 70 years, purchased common shares in the Private Placement.
GasLog has agreed to enter into a registration rights agreement with the purchasers in the Private Placement other than Blenheim Holdings Ltd., pursuant to which GasLog will agree to file and maintain a registration statement with respect to the resale of the common shares on the terms set forth therein. Blenheim Holdings Ltd has agreed not to sell the shares being purchased in the Private Placement for a period of 180 days.
Our first quarter results announcement set out a series of management actions to address the unprecedented market disruption caused by the COVID 19 pandemic. We also updated the market on the progress of the refinancing of our 2021 debt maturities and the status of our interest rate and foreign exchange swap exposures.
In order to further supplement the management actions announced on May 6, 2020, the Board has decided to raise $36 million, or 17.8% percent of shares outstanding of the Company prior to the Private Placement, to increase liquidity and further strengthen the capital structure of GasLog.
The Board decided to execute the financing on a private placement basis with its core shareholders in order to provide both certainty and minimise any disruption against a volatile market backdrop.
Paul Wogan, CEO of GasLog said “I’m delighted that our two major shareholders have provided this level of support to the Company at this time - they have been a constant source of support since the IPO in 2012. I’m also pleased to welcome the Tung family, with their long maritime history and roots in Asia, as shareholders. We look forward to working with them to deliver the value inherent in the GasLog fleet and our leading operating and commercial platform.”
Clarksons Platou Securities AS acted as Financial Advisor to the Company. A special committee of the Board of Directors of GasLog, comprised entirely of independent members, reviewed the transaction. Evercore served as financial advisor to the special committee.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein. The securities sold in the Private Placement have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.
Contacts:
Joseph Nelson
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +1 212-223-0643
Email: ir@gaslogltd.com
About GasLog
GasLog is an international owner, operator and manager of LNG carriers providing support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. GasLog’s consolidated fleet consists of 35 LNG carriers. Of these vessels, 19 (14 on the water and five on order) are owned by GasLog, one has been sold to a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and leased back to GasLog under a long-term bareboat charter and the remaining 15 LNG carriers are owned by the Company’s subsidiary, GasLog Partners. GasLog’s principal executive offices are at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537 Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog’s website at http://www.gaslogltd.com.
Forward Looking Statements
All statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, particularly in relation to our operations, cash flows, financial position, liquidity and cash available for dividends or distributions, plans, strategies, business prospects and changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate. We caution that these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release, about factors that are beyond our ability to control or predict, and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. Any of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect future results of operations and the ultimate accuracy of the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on any forward-looking statements.
Factors that might cause future results and outcomes to differ include, but are not limited to, the following:
We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in our views or expectations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
GasLog Ltd.
London, UNITED KINGDOM
GasLog Symbol_Blue_RGB.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: