The small-scale LNG market size is estimated to be USD 2.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.6%.



It is driven by various factors, such as increasing demand for small-scale LNG from heavy-duty vehicles, marine transport, and industrial & power applications. The growth of these industries is expected to further propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, factors, such as limited receiving terminal infrastructure in APAC and fluctuating price of small-scale LNGs are likely to hinder the growth of the market.



Liquefaction segment is likely to drive the global market during the forecast period



The small-scale LNG market has been segmented on the basis of type as liquefaction and regasification. The liquefaction segment accounted for the larger share of the market during the forecast period. The market growth in this segment is attributed to the increase in export of LNG, which requires liquefaction before it can be transported from one port to another. These factors are expected to increase demand during the forecast period.



Heavy-duty vehicles segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



The heavy-duty vehicles segment is growing rapidly owing to the increasing use of LNG as fuel in heavy-duty vehicles, especially in China and European countries. LNG is the most viable option for long-haul LNG-fueled trucks globally. In heavy-duty vehicles, the density of LNG can vary considerably over a range of saturation pressures and storage temperatures.



APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to significant developments in various end-use applications such as industrial & power, heavy-duty vehicles, and marine transport. The growing population and economic growth in major countries, such as China and Taiwan, and growing disposable income will also drive the market. Europe is projected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Small-Scale LNG Market

4.2 Small-Scale LNG Market, By Region

4.3 Small-Scale LNG Market in APAC By Country and Application

4.4 Small-Scale LNG Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Energy Cost Advantage of LNG

5.2.1.2 Environmental Benefits

5.2.1.3 Fiscal Regime and Subsidies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited LNG Receiving Terminal Infrastructure in APAC

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integration of New Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Expensive Supply Chain

5.3 Small-Scale LNG Value Chain

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4.6 Impact of Covid-19 On Supply Chain

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 Global LNG Industry Outlook

5.5.1.1 LNG Exports

5.5.1.2 LNG Imports



6 Small-Scale LNG Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Liquefaction

6.2.1 High Demand for Local Production of LNG

6.3 Regasification

6.3.1 Growing Demand for LNG in APAC



7 Small-Scale LNG Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Heavy-Duty Vehicles

7.2.1 Cost-Saving Benefits of LNG in Heavy-Duty Trucks

7.3 Marine Transport

7.3.1 Environmental Regulations for Emission Control Areas (ECA)

7.4 Industrial & Power

7.4.1 Increasing Demand for Natural Gas in Electricity Generation

7.5 Others



8 Small-Scale LNG Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 Emergence of Shale Gas to Boost the Market

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Growing Heavy-Duty Transport Facilities

8.2.3 Mexico

8.2.3.1 Rapid Growth of Industrial & Power Industry

8.3 APAC

8.3.1 China

8.3.1.1 Growth in Transport Industry

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.2.1 Demand for Regasification and Increasing Import of Small-Scale LNG

8.3.3 India

8.3.3.1 Growing Imports of LNG and Investment in Power Sector

8.3.4 South Korea

8.3.4.1 Largest Importer of LNG Globally

8.3.5 Taiwan

8.3.5.1 Construction of Receiving LNG Terminals

8.3.6 Singapore

8.3.6.1 Increasing Demand From End-Use Applications

8.3.7 Rest of APAC

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Germany

8.4.1.1 Growing Transportation Through Ships and Trucks

8.4.2 UK

8.4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Bunkering Facilities

8.4.3 France

8.4.3.1 Growing Number of LNG Import Terminals

8.4.4 Italy

8.4.4.1 Government Regulations Boosting Market Growth

8.4.5 Spain

8.4.5.1 Increasing Demand for Maritime Fuels

8.4.6 Portugal

8.4.6.1 Rising Demand From End-Use Applications

8.4.7 Russia

8.4.7.1 Growth in Export Business Driving the Market

8.4.8 Netherlands

8.4.8.1 Increasing Usage of LNG in Heavy-Duty Vehicles

8.4.9 Norway

8.4.9.1 Growing Trade of LNG in the Country to Drive the Market

8.4.10 Turkey

8.4.10.1 Growth in Regasification Storage

8.4.11 Rest of Europe

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.1.1 High Demand for LNG in the Marine Transportation Application

8.5.2 Israel

8.5.2.1 Increase in Gas Consumption to Drive the Market

8.5.3 Qatar

8.5.3.1 Growth in Marine Transportation Boosting Market Growth

8.5.4 Kuwait

8.5.4.1 Upcoming Regasification Facilities

8.5.5 Egypt

8.5.5.1 Potential Growth in Industrial & Power Application

8.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 Improved Economy to Drive the Market

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.2.1 Increased Investment in LNG Terminal Infrastructure

8.6.3 Chile

8.6.3.1 Increased Demand for Small-Scale LNG in End-Use Applications

8.6.4 Colombia

8.6.4.1 Growing LNG Import and Investment in Terminal Infrastructure

8.6.5 Rest of South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Expansion

9.3.2 Merger & Acquisition

9.3.3 Agreement & Joint Venture



10 Company Profiles

10.1 The Linde Group

10.2 Wartsila Corporation

10.3 Honeywell International Inc.

10.4 General Electric

10.5 Engie

10.6 Gazprom

10.7 Gasum Oy

10.8 Sofregaz

10.9 Dresser-Rand

10.10 Prometheus Energy

10.11 Other Company Profiles

10.11.1 Plum Energy

10.11.2 Excelerate Energy L.P.

10.11.3 Cryostar Sas

10.11.4 Ihi Corporation

10.11.5 Novatek



