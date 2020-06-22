ASHLAND, Wis., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Karen East has published her suspenseful science fiction book that follows a 30-year-old newspaper reporter as she navigates a stifling, dystopian future in which a powerful, corporate government strictly controls personal freedoms.



Set in the U.S. in the middle of the 21st century, “Sanctuary” imagines a nation that, because of greed and technological dependence, has fallen into a desolate state of disrepair. The War on Terror has raged on for decades, and major corporations have both the government and economy wrapped around their finger. With environmental laws relaxed at the behest of these corporations, pollution has gone unchecked, and civilians must don face coverings to shield themselves from the resulting toxic conditions. The country’s borders are closed, and travel outside one’s neighborhood is viewed with suspicion.



Protagonist Janet Ryan works as a reporter for the Minneapolis Herald, diligently churning out stories pre-packaged for her by the government. One day, Janet crosses paths with an old friend who introduces her to a group of people who are rightly skeptical of the government’s actions. She travels to Northern Wisconsin and encounters an elderly woman who sought asylum on an Ojibwe reservation, where the community lives happily without technology or competition. Meanwhile, Janet’s visitations to the reservation – which are illegal – are closely monitored and tracked by the government.



Dedicated to those who live on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation in Northern Wisconsin, East drew on her 19 years of experience working with American Indian tribes in the Midwest to compare the dominant culture with that of the Ojibwe people in “Sanctuary”. Through this, she hopes to provide the public with credible facts about their customs and debunk common and often destructive myths and assumptions.



Ultimately, “Sanctuary” depicts a spiritually bankrupt, money-hungry world and one woman’s daring adventure to escape it and find a new way of life.



“Sanctuary”

By Karen East

ISBN: 978-1-4808-8478-6 (softcover); 978-1-4808-8479-3 (e-book)

Available through Archway Publishing, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon



About the author



Karen East is a retired marriage and family therapist. East has two children, a grandson, and four great-granddaughters. She currently resides in Northern Wisconsin.



