BOISE, Idaho, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare providers and their patients will benefit from improved clinical decision making and triage thanks to a partnership announced today between Healthwise and Capita Healthcare Decisions. The partnership will support the delivery of health content and patient education solutions across North America.



Healthwise, a trusted resource for up-to-date, evidence-based information, is a nonprofit organization that partners with hospitals and health systems, health plans, care management companies, and health websites to empower patients and achieve better health outcomes.

Capita Healthcare Decisions’ Salus Universal solution is a powerful patient engagement and relationship platform that manages patient encounters and presents content in a modern, user-friendly way so that clinicians can make efficient and effective assessments. Salus Universal is now integrated with Healthwise solutions to help inform clinical decision making, patient education and information delivery, patient outreach and clinical triage. This will ultimately help healthcare providers to better meet the needs of patients.

Together, Healthwise and Capita Healthcare Decisions will offer consistent, accurate, and timely information to healthcare professionals.

“Our partnership with Healthwise represents a very exciting opportunity to help healthcare systems in North America serve patients by providing the right information with an appealing and simple user experience,” said Tracey Francis, managing director for Capita Healthcare Decisions. “We look forward to working with Healthwise and improving health outcomes.”

“Capita’s Salus Universal solution is the ideal platform for our solutions. It complements our mission in helping people make better health decisions,” said Dave Mink, Healthwise’s chief client officer. “We are delighted to be working together to provide high-quality information that supports care delivery.”

About Healthwise

Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help people make better health decisions. People have turned to Healthwise information more than 2 billion times to learn how to do more for themselves, ask for the care they need, and say “no” to the care they don’t need. Healthwise partners with leading hospitals, electronic medical record (EMR) providers, health plans, care management companies, and health websites to empower patients and achieve organizational objectives. www.healthwise.org. 1-800-706-9646

About Capita

Capita is a consulting, digital services and software business. Every day our 63,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between businesses and customers, governments and citizens. We partner with clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people’s lives easier and simpler. We operate in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa – and across six divisions: Customer Management; Government Services; People Solutions; Software; Specialist Services; and Technology Solutions. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com

Media Contacts: