TEL AVIV, Israel, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) today presented a late-breaking study showing that its proprietary MOSPD2 bi-specific antibody candidates induced T-cell activation and significantly extended the survival of animals carrying established metastatic cervical and breast cancer (p=0.001; p=0.002). Data are presented today at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II , being held June 22–24, 2020.



"Identifying a tumor-specific target is a key step for developing precise and safe immunotherapy for cancer, and MOSPD2 may be an ideal target. Our new data provide in-vitro and in-vivo proof-of-concept for the potential of VBL's novel MOSPD2 bi-specific antibody candidates for immuno-oncology mediated therapy for solid tumors," said Dror Harats, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of VBL Therapeutics.

VBL's research has identified MOSPD2 as a protein involved in cell motility, whose expression is highly elevated in various solid tumors. The proprietary bi-specific antibody candidates developed by VBL have two separate arms – one arm binds to MOSPD2 on tumor cells and the second recruits host T-cells that attack the tumor. The data presented today demonstrate that the company's bi-specific antibody candidates: 1) mediated killing of tumor cells by CD8 T-cells in a dose-dependent manner; 2) induced T-cell activation in-vivo; and 3) extended survival of tumor-bearing animals. The results highlight the potential of MOSPD2-mediated immuno-oncology therapy for the treatment of various solid tumors.

For VBL's poster presentations at AACR kindly see the following links: LB-poster and Poster2

About VBL's VB-600 Platform

VBL is conducting two parallel drug development programs that are exploring the potential of MOSPD2 (motile sperm domain-containing protein 2), a protein that VBL has identified as a key regulator of cell motility, as a therapeutic target for inflammatory diseases and cancer. Our VB-600 platform comprises classical anti-MOSPD2 investigational monoclonal antibodies for inflammatory indications, as well as bi-specific antibody candidates for oncology.

About VBL

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. It is conveniently administered as an IV infusion once every two months. It has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated activity signals in a VBL-sponsored “all comers” phase 1 trial as well as in three VBL-sponsored tumor-specific phase 2 studies. Ofranergene obadenovec is currently being studied in a VBL-sponsored phase 3 potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our programs, including MOSPD2, including their clinical development, therapeutic potential and clinical results and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines and clinical results. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, the risk that historical clinical trial results may not be predictive of future trial results, that our financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that we may not realize the expected benefits of our intellectual property protection. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in our regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. VBL Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

